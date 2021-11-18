A squirrel in Boise was shot with an arrow. What happened when people acted to save it

BOISE — A squirrel found with an arrow piercing its body is on its way to recovery.

A homeowner called the Idaho Humane Society on Nov. 12 and reported seeing the squirrel near Boise Avenue and Broadway Avenue in Boise. The Humane Society set up a trap, captured the squirrel and treated it. In less than a week, the animal was healing, taking antibiotics.

Caretakers are optimistic the squirrel will recover fully and be released to nature.

The arrow went through the squirrel’s muscles and skin, Idaho Humane Society spokesperson Kristine Schellhaas said. The injury appeared to be about a week old, she said.

The Humane Society’s staff safely removed the arrow and flushed the wound. Schellhaas thanked the person who made the call and helped jump-start the rescue effort.

“We couldn’t do the work we do without our partners,” Schellhaas said by phone. “We could only respond to calls we get tips on.”

Earlier this week, after the arrow was removed, the squirrel was handed off to Michelle Rice, a volunteer for the Animals In Distress Association, who frequently takes care of injured squirrels.

The squirrel chewed through the pet carrier Rice had and spent an entire day running around her house. As a result, it missed a day of antibiotics, because she couldn’t catch it. After being put in a cage, the squirrel has received antibiotics regularly.

“That was quite an experience for him, I’m sure,” Rice said by phone.

Rice said she wants to make sure the wound stays open so she can check whether it becomes infected.

“So far, everything looks good,” Rice said. “He’s very mobile, moves around the cage quite well. He’s eating, he’s drinking. Those are good signs he’ll be able to be released.”

Schellhaas said she doesn’t know who shot the arrow or how it hit the squirrel. She described this incident as “particularly upsetting.”

When animals are hit with an arrow, Schellhaas said, it is often by children who are bored or unsupervised.

“If you have this kind of equipment in your home, talk to your kids about the harm it can do to animals,” she said. “Trapping and re-homing is a much kinder response than shooting them with arrows.”

Rice said it’s cruel to shoot a squirrel with an arrow. She called squirrels “sweet little creatures.”

“People need to pay attention more to our wildlife,” Rice said. “If people just keep killing things and not respecting our wildlife, we’re not going to have any left.”

