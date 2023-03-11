Students from five schools have contributed countless hours to the Robert Stuart Middle School drama department's production of "Mary Poppins, Jr."

All the hard work paid off: The show was a sensation, its director says.

“People have actually gone crazy about this show,” Robert Stuart drama teacher Daniel Gardner said in a phone call with the Times-News. “Normally on the curtain call, they play music from the show and all the kids come out and stand and do bows. It was about 20 seconds into the curtain call I realized I couldn't hear the music because the audience was yelling so much.”

The final performance of "Mary Poppins, Jr." was Saturday at the Canyon Ridge Auditorium.

More than 120 students had a hand in the production, Gardner said.

All the technical operations like lights, sound, stage and set are run by Canyon Ridge High School students, many of whom are alumni of the Robert Stuart afterschool drama program.

The show has all the parts of the familiar story: Whimsical kites, fantastic and fanciful songs and dances along rooftops and among chimneys, and of course, and the whizbangs and gewgaws that make Mary Poppins a classic.

The sensation of the show was the product of extensive collaboration of the community with a robust afterschool drama program, Gardner said.

"The show would not be possible without the parents. They’ve worked so hard, it's crazy," Gardner said. “This program, the people are so committed. The parents are committed... We’ve put in so much time, effort, and love.”

Robert Stuart's after school drama program produces two shows every year. Gardner, now in his second year leading the program, compared the time commitment students make to that of a sports program.

“In a world where its really easy to just go home and scroll on your phone, these kids have made an incredible commitment to the performance,” Gardner said, noting that practices takes two hours every day.

Robert Stuart's after school drama program is unique for a middle school in the Magic Valley. It was started by Samantha Simmons, who Gardner assisted for three years. When Simmons departed the area two years ago, Gardner was tapped to take over.

Music for the productions this year was managed by Daniel Dyer, a first-year choir teacher at O’Leary and Robert Stuart middle schools.

"Dyer has done such a nice job trying to replace someone who really is irreplaceable,” Gardner said.

Gardner said that a lot of people have been impressed at the professional appearance of the shows. He said that a lot of fundraising goes in to these productions, allowing them to spend a bit more on production than a middle school program could otherwise afford.

Anyone who would like to support Robert Middle School Theater Department for future productions can contact the school.

