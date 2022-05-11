A splash of color: Two local high schoolers establishes legal 'graffiti wall' for local artists

The Twin Falls Parks and Recreation Department established a legal graffiti wall, thanks to two local high school freshmen.

Colby Wilcox and Jaxon Wheeler, two freshmen at Canyon Ridge High School, were taking a class called “Take the LEAD,” a class that helps freshmen prepare for success in high school, college, and in life, when they needed a project.

According to Wilcox, they both had been interested in graffiti and wanted to establish some sort of place that local artists could come and create without worry of having cops called on them or creating worry among citizens.

“I love the train art,” Wilcox said, referring to the graffiti on the trains downtown.

“It’s incredible, the talent that’s down there.”

Of course, some of the graffiti throughout Twin Falls ends up in places where it’s not permitted. That’s part of the reason Wendy Davis, Twin Falls Parks and Recreation director, wanted to get involved.

“This gives people a place to paint that’s legal and so hopefully people won’t paint anywhere else,” Davis said.

In recent years, graffiti has become a problem in the Snake River Canyon. The hope is, given a legal outlet, these graffiti artists will use the graffiti wall instead.

A fun experiment

According to Davis, the two boys were searching for a building that the city would be willing to allow them to use as the graffiti wall. When they came to her with the idea of the building across from the Parks and Rec building, she thought it was a great idea.

“The building felt low risk because of where it’s at,” Davis said. “We can keep an eye on it, so it it starts to get out of hand, we can stop it.”

When the idea was presented to Davis, she wasn’t sure how it would go.

“It’s a fun experiment,” Davis said. “What has been amazing to me is the popularity of it.”

A splash of color

The biggest appeal to Wilcox’s and Wheeler’s project is the accessibility for artists and the opportunity for people to bring some color into Twin Falls while having some fun.

“Within this last week, we have had so many people come and cover the wall,” Wheeler said.

Most importantly, the two freshmen want to keep it fun and family-friendly, so that anyone can join in on the fun.

“We want people to come and have a good time while keeping it PG,” Wilcox said.

“It’s turned into this big splash of color. It’s been an absolute bomb of color.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0