FAIRFIELD — A door to new options opened when a Boise-based nonprofit that helps children who have cancer was denied a permanent home near Ketchum.
“After we finished with the hearings with Blaine County and it didn’t go in our favor, it actually opened the floodgates from people giving us recommendations,” Camp Rainbow Gold’s executive director Elizabeth Lizberg said Wednesday.
The nonprofit received suggestions of properties — even some outside of Idaho — to look into. One email it received was about Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort near Fairfield.
On Monday, Camp Rainbow Gold announced it reached an agreement to purchase the Camas County property for $1.3 million. The purchase is conditional on the findings of a 90-day due diligence.
The approximately 150-acre property has 26 buildings, including 21 cabins. It’s unaffiliated with Soldier Mountain Ski Area, also near Fairfield.
Camp Rainbow Gold was founded in 1985 by Twin Falls general surgeon Dr. David McClusky II with the goal of offering children who’ve been diagnosed with cancer the chance to experience the outdoors.
The organization has operated summer camps for children who have cancer, their siblings and families in the Sawtooth National Forest near Ketchum for many years. It currently leases facilities at Cathedral Pines and Camp Perkins.
The nonprofit’s goal was to build a permanent home on a 260-acre site in a rural area near Ketchum. But in a split decision in December 2017, the Blaine County Commission denied an appeal from Camp Rainbow Gold, siding with an April 2017 decision by the Planning and Zoning Commission.
During a meeting, commissioners said it was a land-use issue, but that everyone in the room supported Camp Rainbow Gold.
After that, Camp Rainbow Gold officials moved forward with looking at other options.
Fairfield Mayor Scott Marolf said Wednesday he thinks the property in Fairfield is a better place for the nonprofit to hold camps than where it is currently. “I think it would be a good thing.”
There weren’t conversations between the city and Camp Rainbow Gold about the land purchase, Marolf said. He said he’s glad the property will be used since it has been unoccupied for several years.
The property in Fairfield had many positive attributes, Lizberg said. “We started taking a look and it really spoke to us for many reasons.”
Unlike the original proposal to build a camp from scratch, Soldier Mountain Ranch and Resort already has buildings — including cabins — on site. “Having cabins was a huge perk,” Lizberg said.
The nonprofit will pursue a remodeling project, but Lizberg doesn’t know yet how extensive it will be. There will be a better timeline and plan after property inspections are conducted.
The property won’t be used for summer camps in 2019, Lizberg said. “We’re taking it very slow.”
The ranch is beautiful and has room for activities such as biking and archery, she said. It also has water features such as ponds and creeks.
“We were really just looking for a solution for the kids,” Lizberg said. “That has been a focus from day one.”
She said she likes the fact the property is central to all three valleys — the Magic, Treasure and Wood River valleys — where many of its campers are from and where the nonprofit has received a lot of support over the years.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone,” Lizberg said. “The community supported us in this journey to secure a place to stay forever. We wouldn’t be here without that support.”
