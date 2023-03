TWIN FALLS — Green costumes, green beer and green mustaches filled Main Avenue on Friday evening in downtown Twin Falls.

The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade was in full force with thousands of people lined along the sidewalk to watch dancers, musicians and more march down the street.

Several vendors were on hand for food and beverages while the party carried on at local businesses in the area.

PHOTOS: St. Patrick's Day Parade, 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all St. Patrick's Day Parade fun for all