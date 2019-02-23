BUHL — When the American flag flies over the Capitol on March 3, it will be in memory of Jack Odlin.
Odlin was a World War II soldier who died in combat nearly 74 years ago. Many of the details of his service remain unknown, but his sacrifice will not soon be forgotten.
On Friday, Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, visited the West End Senior Center to present a reissued Purple Heart to June Sherrell of Buhl — on behalf of her late husband, Odlin.
“His personnel file was one of the many burned in 1973 at the National Personnel Records Center,” Crapo said. “While there may not be a great amount of detail concerning Jack Odlin’s service, it still remains important that we honor him and his family.”
Sherrell, 93, will also receive a Gold Star lapel button. The use of these buttons was authorized by Congress in 1947, two years after Odlin’s death, as a way to recognize the spouses of service members who died in combat. The U.S. Army has retroactively awarded the star to Sherrell, Crapo said.
Friday’s ceremony was officiated by the local chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. VFW State Junior Vice Commander Melanie Foster, of Buhl, said it was meaningful to be able to pay tribute to generations of veterans that came before.
VFW Thurston Pence Post 3604 in Buhl will donate a glass case to Sherrell, in which she can display the Purple Heart, the Gold Star and the American flag when it arrives from the Capitol, Foster said.
Sherrell is a longtime Idaho resident who worked at B & L Meats in Buhl until it burned down last fall. Her memory isn’t what it used to be, but she still remembers little things about the man she’d married while living in North Bend, Wash.
Jack Odlin grew up in Seattle, but he and his brother came to live with June’s family when she was in high school, Sherrell told the Times-News on Thursday. According to King County, Wash., marriage records available online, the two were married Dec. 21, 1942.
“He was working at a grocery store when the war broke out and they drafted him,” Sherrell said.
Odlin was enlisted in 1943, according to records found in The National Archives online. He died March 3, 1945, while deployed in Europe and he is buried in the Epinal American Cemetery and Memorial in France.
Odlin was an outgoing man who played the guitar, Sherrell said.
“June recalls Jack driving his Model A Dodge pickup at high rates of speed,” Crapo said during the presentation.
And she remembers him feeling upset when he wasn’t allowed to come home after their baby was born. That child, a daughter, had Odlin’s original Purple Heart — but she is now deceased. Sherrell never recovered the award after her daughter’s death.
“It means a lot that I’m going to get it back,” Sherrell said on Thursday.
While Sherrell was still working at B & L Meats, she’d gotten to know Harvey McCoy, a service officer for VFW Post 3604 and the chairman of the Twin Falls Veterans Council.
“She brought in a letter from the secretary of defense showing me about her husband getting killed,” McCoy said.
When he learned that Sherrell no longer had the Purple Heart, McCoy took action. The VFW reached out to Sen. Crapo’s office, which contacted the National Personnel Records Center and the U.S. Army.
“This is one of the best parts of my job,” Crapo said.
