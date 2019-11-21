A Q&A with the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs

BOISE — It’s no small job visiting every county in Idaho, but the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs spends each year doing exactly that. It is a small operation that’s acted as an advisory board for state legislators since 1987. Its two employees, who are also supported by a team of commissioners, visit with community members, local leaders, schools, police departments and other services to get a reading on the state of the Latino community in a given area.
Margie Gonzalez, executive director, and Juan Saldaña, community resource development specialist, are the duo behind this undertaking. An issue they have been working on with state leaders is voter engagement, which includes supporting the youth vote and making political spaces accessible to Latinos through language assistance and cultural competence.
Q: Why is it important for Latinos to make their voices heard?
Saldaña: Representation matters. There are communities in Idaho with 50% to 60% Latino populations and 0% on their community councils… It’s important that everybody votes and they exercise that right. You can’t be what you can’t see.
Q: What are some barriers Latinos face in terms of civic engagement?
Saldaña: We’re seeing a lot of people feeling intimidated even going to a city council meeting because they don’t know the language or understand the process. It takes a lot of time. People might need to find child care or leave work early and worry about parking. People are interested and what to know what’s going on, but it’s not always easy.
You have free articles remaining.
Gonzalez: People still struggle with language and cultural barriers. There are counties that have a high percentage of Latinos but they don’t see it as significant enough to make that change. I don’t think unless it comes from the top that they’re going to make that change.
Q: Why aren’t leaders motivated to make that change?
Gonzalez: I don’t believe that they believe that we come out to vote, and because of that they feel like they don’t have to respond to our issues or our needs. It’s really challenging to counteract that if we don’t have the data.
Q: Where do we see improvement in voter turnout?
Saldaña: I’m happy to see the direction it’s going with youth. We’re seeing a lot more kids running for things like student body president. As we move forward, I think we’re going to see them be more politically engaged.
Gonzalez: We really are seeing a real shift in our state and change is going to happen in the next five years. The youth are starting to see how their parents and grandparents struggle and they want to make a difference.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.