A playground for all: Sawtooth PTO raising funds for accessible equipment

TWIN FALLS — Six-year-old Zelle Egan loves to play with her classmates at Sawtooth Elementary School.

When Zelle was in kindergarten last year, he mother, Sara Egan would ask her what she did during recess.

Zelle would explain that she played with all of her friends. Zelle has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair and a walker to get around.

Many of her classmates realized that Zelle couldn’t use most of the playground equipment during recess.

“It started out as these young kids in class who wanted to play, and realized that they couldn’t play on the playground,” Egan said. “These kids have gravitated around and really encircled these young girls, to be accommodating and loving and genuine and figure out how they can support them.”

The children talked to their parents, and the parents talked to the Parent Teacher Organization.

Egan is a member of the Sawtooth PTO and said the idea for the playground upgrade came from the kids.

“It really started from those little tender conversations with kindergarten kids who saw a need and said, ‘Hey, Mom, why is it this way?’” she said.

The Sawtooth PTO is robust and active, with as many as 100 parents participating. They opened a dialogue with the school district and the Twin Falls Education Foundation and came up with a plan to make accessibility improvements to the playground.

New equipment will be purchased for the playground, including a variety of swings, slides, and merry-go-rounds that are all accessible for children of all abilities, as well as sensory focused ground level play stations.

Other improvements will include bonded rubber fall zones, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps, and a new ground covering to replace the bark currently used, reducing risk of splinters for children who use their hands to get around.

Plans will also include a sidewalk leading to the playground. Folks in wheelchairs now have to go off-roading through grass to get to the site.

Sawtooth has a number of children with limited mobility, and is the site of an Enhanced Resource Classroom with a number of students who would benefit from an accessible playground.

So far, fundraising efforts have raised a little over half of the $219,000 needed for the equipment and upgrades, with help from Blue Cross Foundation, Seagraves Foundation, Keveran Foundation, TFSD, Womens Giving Circle, and Idaho Gives 2022.

PTO leader Sari Jayo said the organization has contacted all possible funding sources they can think of, and now they are turning to the community for assistance fundraising, grant ideas, or individual donations to try and get the remaining funds.

“We’re just at the point now, we feel like we’ve asked all the people that we know,” Jayo said. “It’s got to turn into a community fundraising effort at this point.”

The Twin Falls Education Foundation is managing the donations, and any checks can be made out to them and dropped of at Sawtooth Elementary, or passed along through a PTO member.

The PTO is committed to bringing the accessible playground to Sawtooth, not just for students of the school, but for the benefit of the community at large.

Twin Falls has one accessible playground; the First Federal playground at Sun Way features many accessible options for children. But because of its size and popularity, it is often very busy, which can be overstimulating for some kids.

“What we’re trying to communicate is, yes this is an ADA playground structure that just happens to be being installed at a local elementary school, but it’s not just meant for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday,” Jayo said. “It is a community structure that is meant to be used outside of school hours, and most definitely during the summertime.”