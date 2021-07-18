'A perfect storm': Twin Falls housing market is more competitive than ever

Buying a Home

Twin Falls County Assessor Brad Wills said the people moving to Idaho from out of state are different from locals in their purchase ability.

“Twin really hasn’t been in this position where people are getting multiple offers for more than they are asking,” Wills said.

Many of out the area buyers don’t need financing, he said. They aren’t as worried if the appraisal doesn’t match the asking price. Local buyers are at a disadvantage because banks will only loan a percentage of the appraised value.

“With a market that is appreciating like this, appraisals are normally behind the market,” Wills said.

Local realtors have seen buyers willing to pay the difference if the appraisal comes in less than the asking price. Stan Tobiason, Realtor and owner of Super Realty of Idaho, said the first spike in price growth and demand happened during the Fall of 2020.

“We started to see frantic, multiple offers showing up on properties,” Tobiason said. “Things really started selling for over asking price during that time.”

He agreed with Wills that when prices started to climb, there was no historic data to back up the value for the appraisal.