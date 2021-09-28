A new vision for the future: E Street Community Center and United Way form partnership

TWIN FALLS — The E Street Community Center and the United Way are officially partners.
Previously known as the Magic Valley YMCA, the community center will retain its gym facilities and increase programming for families and people of all ages. The center will offer classes for the elderly, more child care options, swimming lessons and a space for community events.
“Everyone was very passionate of the building’s purpose,” said Bill Maikranz, CEO and president of United Way of South Central Idaho. “And that is to help children and families in our community with resources and activities.”
United Way has been working with the center for the past year as it transitions away from being an affiliated YMCA. One board will govern both organizations, with four members from the center and five from United Way.
In 2016, the Magic Valley YMCA went through a difficult period after the director at the time mismanaged money. The organization had a level of debt that was unsustainable considering the annual cost of being a branded YMCA.
Joining United Way is an opportunity to rebrand and rebuild community trust in the organization, Maikranz said.
It also provides the needed support to renovate the building on Elizabeth Boulevard. The building has been a YMCA since 1958.
“We are building a master list of things that need to or could be improved because the building needs some love,” Maikranz said.
In the future, the combined organization is hoping to use part of the space to host community events.
He has been meeting with community partners such as Idaho Power and Cliff Bar to discuss using parts of the building for Christmas parties and fundraising type events.
“We kind of see it as a resource center, a recreation center, and an event center. All under the umbrella of a community center,” he said.
The long-term vision includes fixing the outdoor basketball courts and creating a community garden, he said. They are also looking into organizing a teen center and providing access to tutoring.
“It’s really about the neighborhood taking care of the neighbors,” he said.
The center is hoping to partner with different local sports clubs such as basketball and volleyball. The opportunities for partnership are endless, Maikranz said.
He will become the new president and CEO of the center, taking over for interim CEO Dorothy Dallman. She will step into a finance role including grant writing.
“We share very similar missions in terms of youth, families and wellness,” Dallman said.
The center will now be called the E Street Community Center powered by United Way.
Swim instructor Heather Branbold, of Ashlee and John's Swim School, has her beginner class practice kicking Thursday at the YMCA in Twin Falls…