A new vision for the future: E Street Community Center and United Way form partnership

TWIN FALLS — The E Street Community Center and the United Way are officially partners.

Previously known as the Magic Valley YMCA, the community center will retain its gym facilities and increase programming for families and people of all ages. The center will offer classes for the elderly, more child care options, swimming lessons and a space for community events.

“Everyone was very passionate of the building’s purpose,” said Bill Maikranz, CEO and president of United Way of South Central Idaho. “And that is to help children and families in our community with resources and activities.”

United Way has been working with the center for the past year as it transitions away from being an affiliated YMCA. One board will govern both organizations, with four members from the center and five from United Way.

In 2016, the Magic Valley YMCA went through a difficult period after the director at the time mismanaged money. The organization had a level of debt that was unsustainable considering the annual cost of being a branded YMCA.

Joining United Way is an opportunity to rebrand and rebuild community trust in the organization, Maikranz said.