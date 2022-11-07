A new season brings about change

BURLEY — Schools around District IV are gearing up for an entertaining season of basketball and are anticipating all the exciting three-point shots, blocks, rebounds and buzzer-beating scores.

In addition, a local high school team is developing a new rhythm after coming off a big season.

The Burley Bobcats finished the 2022 season with a 4A State Championship. This is the third title in school history.

The Bobcats face some changes coming into the new season. Former head coach Amber Whiting accepted a position at Brigham Young University. Her daughter Amari Whiting, a key player who was named 2021-22 Gatorade Player of the Year, has transferred schools. She averaged 26.9 points per game.

In addition, four key Bobcats have graduated.

Nicole Baker, the assistant coach during the 2021-22 season, has stepped into the head coaching position.

Baker is excited about this new role and is focused on working hard, she said. This focus has trickled down to become the overall mentality of the whole team. In turn, the loss of a key player has motivated different girls to step up. These changes are less concerning and more exciting for the team.

"Everyone is excited to show what they can do,” Baker said. The whole team is developing and working hard.

“We are going to be more balanced,” she said. "There will be more ball movement, playing inside and outside. The whole team has a scoring mentality."

The Bobcats may have lost a key shooter, but the team's mentality is hard work and the girls have excitedly taken on some new roles. Baker is anticipating players Christina Cook, Hailey Chapa and Sydney Sheets to step up.

The Bobcats season begins Nov. 12 at home with a nonconference game against Century.

Games around the area Fri. 11/11: Filer at March Valley Hansen at Castleford (Conference Game) Wendell at Richfield Sat. 11/12: Hansen at Murtaugh Highland at Minico