A new plan for cleaning up Twin Falls' groundwater

Agriculture is likely the main source of Twin Falls County’s elevated nitrate levels. Farmers apply manure and synthetic nitrogen to increase crop growth. But any nitrogen the plants don’t use can wash away or trickle down into the ground.

Planting cover crops, tilling the ground less and pinpointing the timing of nitrogen application are some of the main ways to reduce nitrate leaching. The main point is to not apply more fertilizer than necessary.

Not just for farmers

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality was created in the 1990s. Back then, Beard explained, Twin Falls County’s groundwater had the worst nitrate problem in the state.

“There was no real regulatory way to do anything,” Beard said.

So the DEQ put together several advisory committees throughout Idaho. In Twin Falls, the committee has had members representing dairy, sugar beets, the public health district, local municipalities and others. There have also been representatives from the University of Idaho Extension and a long list of county, state and federal water quality and environmental agencies.

The goal of the committee is to inform, not point fingers, Beard said.