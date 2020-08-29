A new plan for cleaning up Twin Falls' groundwater

TWIN FALLS — Groundwater pollution is an ongoing problem here.
Conservationists and farmers tend to agree that excessive nutrients are degrading Magic Valley groundwater. They might not agree about the severity of the pollution or the roles played by dairies and farming, but they’d probably both say more needs to be done to reduce the amount of nitrate and phosphorus getting into the water supply.
Groundwater provides 95% of Idaho’s drinking water. Elevated levels of nitrate in drinking water can make people sick and high nitrate levels can also lead to toxic algal blooms. There was an algal bloom at Mormon Reservoir last week.
The Twin Falls County Ground Water Quality Advisory Committee is coming out with a new groundwater quality improvement plan next month. In many ways, it’s a playbook for nitrate reduction, providing farmers with a host of nitrate-reducing strategies. The plan hasn’t been updated in more than a decade and the update includes a lot of new information. It’s taken the committee three years to complete the new document.
The goal is to provide farmers, and even homeowners, with a list of best management practices so that Twin Falls County can keep more nitrate out of the groundwater.
“Our main purpose is education,” committee chair Phyllis Beard said. “Getting this out in front of people is really important.”
Agriculture is likely the main source of Twin Falls County’s elevated nitrate levels. Farmers apply manure and synthetic nitrogen to increase crop growth. But any nitrogen the plants don’t use can wash away or trickle down into the ground.
Planting cover crops, tilling the ground less and pinpointing the timing of nitrogen application are some of the main ways to reduce nitrate leaching. The main point is to not apply more fertilizer than necessary.
Not just for farmers
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality was created in the 1990s. Back then, Beard explained, Twin Falls County’s groundwater had the worst nitrate problem in the state.
“There was no real regulatory way to do anything,” Beard said.
So the DEQ put together several advisory committees throughout Idaho. In Twin Falls, the committee has had members representing dairy, sugar beets, the public health district, local municipalities and others. There have also been representatives from the University of Idaho Extension and a long list of county, state and federal water quality and environmental agencies.
The goal of the committee is to inform, not point fingers, Beard said.
“We don’t try to pinpoint and say who did what,” she said. “We’re trying to come up with ways to help everybody and give people guidance and resources to improve groundwater for everyone.”
The committee’s new plan isn’t just a playbook for nitrate reduction. Anyone interested in Twin Falls County groundwater flow, pollution and monitor well information would likely learn a lot by reading the document. There are suggestions for septic system management, well construction and decommissioning, and tons of links, phone numbers and descriptions for various groundwater resources.
The quality of Twin Falls County groundwater is critical to the public’s health and the economy. It has to be protected, Beard said.
“We’re a desert,” she said. “This is our lifeblood. We have to maintain it carefully.”
