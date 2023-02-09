JEROME — The city of Jerome will have a new large park on the south side of town, thanks to the city of Jerome’s use of American Rescue Plan Act monies and contributions from the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency.

The official announcement of the park came during Jerome Mayor Dave Davis’ annual State of the City speech, delivered at a Jerome Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday at the 19th Hole Bar and Grill at Jerome Country Club.

During the speech, Davis updated the audience on developments in greenspace, housing, new businesses and public works.

Through a partnership between the city, Jerome Recreation District and the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency, a new park and recreation facility will be constructed in the south end of Jerome beginning in the spring.

The project is being funded through a combination of about $2.3 million from the American Rescue Plan Act and $1.5 million from the Jerome Urban Renewal Agency.

The new park, located on East Nez Perce Avenue, will feature two full-sized soccer fields, parking areas, restrooms, picnic shelters, playground, pathways and ample parking.

“The south end of town doesn’t really have a lot of greenspace,” Davis said. “We have a couple little neighborhood parks here and there. But if you want to use some of our big parks you have to go to the middle of town or to the northeast part of town.”

The parcel purchase included a 7-acre parcel that could be developed into greenspace or some other kind of commercial property, Davis said.

Construction of the roughly 17-acre park and recreation facility is expected to begin this spring, with final completion anticipated in 2024.

Davis spent some time during his speech describing a number of projects that are part of the continued revitalization of downtown.

A streetscaping project for downtown is in the planning stages and will see upgraded features like sidewalks, benches, pavers, treewells and trashcans over several blocks in each direction from the light at Main and Lincoln.

“We hope that this will boost the revitalization of downtown,” Davis said. The revitalization has been several years in the making and construction could begin in the spring of 2024.

Davis enumerated several other developments planned for downtown, including the new police station, which should be completed by June, as well as the 20,000-square-foot College of Southern Idaho instructional facility.

Single-family-home building permits have dropped off in Jerome, likely due to interest rate increases made by the Federal Reserve, combined with increases in costs of construction materials.

“Multifamily housing is somewhat on fire,” Davis said. “It’s funny how our single-family-home permits dropped to just about nothing, and then all of a sudden we have all of these multifamily home developers come in and start talking to us.”

Davis described several housing projects under construction, including the 30-unit Lincoln Courtyards apartment complex on South Lincoln, and a 96-unit Summit Springs townhouse complex at the former site of the North Side Canal storage yard on 10th Avenue West.

The city also has several sidewalk projects planned or ready for construction and is planning a number of road rebuilds as well.

“Basically over $12 million in public works projects will be started this year and we’re excited about that,” Davis said.

The city is paying for it all through cash reserves and grant funds.

In addition to the cash reserves, the city last year closed Urban Renewal Area 2, which Davis said will add $800,000 per year to the street fund.

“Every year from then on out we will have a project being designed and one being constructed,” Davis said.

Larry Hall from Jerome 20/20 gave updates on business developments in Jerome County outside of city limits.

True West Beef, one of the largest new companies drawn to the area, is getting closer to opening its new processing facility on U.S. Highway 93, Hall said.

“We have been working with them since June of 2020,” he said, adding that they anticipated finishing construction by March or April.

True West on Wednesday began a hiring push to get up to 200 additional employees. It will hold an open house Feb. 25 for the public to view the new facility.

The Northbridge Junction light industrial facility on U.S. 93 just north of Interstate 84 has three tenants occupying their first 80,000-square-foot light industrial facility.

Hempitecture, Commercial Creamery and Tillson occupy the first Northbridge Junction structure. Two more planned facilities of a larger size are being planned, Hall said.