JEROME — With a surplus of jobs available in the Magic Valley, one profession is still having a hard time finding good people to join it: law enforcement.
And it’s not just hiring fair competition, local police agencies say. The demands of the job, strict qualifications and an increasingly poor image of police officers make the problem worse.
It took the Jerome Police Department a year, for instance, to find three qualified candidates, Chief Don Hall said.
“Recruiting police officers has been a big problem for two or three years now, and I think law enforcement leaders are very aware of the problems,” Hall said.
“Though law enforcement pays reasonably well, there are other jobs available with competitive wages which do not have strict background requirements, the job hazards, or the amount of responsibility we expect from our law enforcement officers.”
A national report released this month by the Police Executive Research Forum backs that up.
“Fewer people are applying to become police officers, and more people are leaving the profession, often after only a few years on the job,” the report states.
“It is not simply a matter of police salaries being too low or other problems that can be addressed fairly easily,” the form’s director, Chuck Wexler, wrote. “There seem to be fewer young people today who have any interest in policing.”
The qualifications of those who do apply for open law enforcement positions often do not meet the standards.
“In the last year, I have seen more applicants washout due to background problems than ever before,” Hall said.
Lowering those standards, though, is not an option, Hall said. “Both the public and police leadership expect more from our police officers than ever before.”
Those expectations extend nationwide, according to the report.
“Even as police departments are struggling to get enough applicants in the door, they need to be raising the bar and looking for applicants with a wider array of talents and skills,” the report says.
Twin Falls County Sheriff Tom Carter sees the PERF report as spot on.
“Our agency [is] experiencing the same issues as those nationwide,” Carter said.
Twin Falls Police Chief Craig Kingsbury agreed: “Suffice it to say, hiring is a struggle, as is retention.”
This week, Kingsbury’s department will be conducting 14 interviews for police officer positions. “My staff tells me that five-plus years ago, they would receive 30 to 50 applications every time they advertised. Now, we feel fortunate if we get 20.”
“Idaho State Police and other law enforcement agencies face a challenge in hiring qualified men and women to serve our fellow citizens,” said spokesman Timothy Marsano.
More than one officer noted the negative image of policing as a deterrent to applicants.
Kingsbury has found “the negative image of the profession that can be easily found with any google search or media story” combines with the perceived dangers of the job and the pay to preclude some young people from submitting their applications.
“In recent years, law enforcement has been portrayed in a very negative way,” Hall said. “I believe this has definitely had an adverse influence on people who may be considering a career in public service.”
And the region’s job market doesn’t help, Kingsbury said: “With unemployment being so low here in the Magic Valley, this makes it even more difficult for us to recruit qualified candidates.”
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office frequently posts on Facebook about job openings for control operators and detention deputies.
Chief Deputy Will Fruehling noted the sheriff’s office might receive one application for those jobs.
“Some of the feedback we get is that the shift work is a challenge,” Fruehling said.
Working all hours of the night, weekends and holidays isn’t possible for those who have families, for instance, especially when both parents work, he said.
The national report lists various incentives applicants find attractive when deciding to apply for law enforcement positions, including being paid during academy training, college tuition reimbursement, health club or fitness opportunities, signing bonus, child care or relocation assistance.
When it comes to recruiting patrol deputies, Blaine County has had a bit of luck. “We’ve hired some laterals,” Fruehling said, meaning those who apply for open positions after working for other law enforcement agencies.
“That is always appealing to us, when they come with some experience and training,” he said.
Gooding County Sheriff Shaun Gough is one of those whose department hasn’t encountered the workforce crisis. “We haven’t really experienced any issues,” he said after reading the report.
Keeping officers on the force is another challenge addressed in the report and one that faces Magic Valley law enforcement agencies.
“Though it is a small number, it is not unusual for a new officer to decide this is not the right career once they have been on the job for about a year, and more people leave after serving only a short time,” Hall said.
Kingsbury said an officer who had been with Twin Falls Police for less than two years decided earlier this month to return to the business world. “He is a great young man and, in my opinion, would have had a long career here had he wanted it.”
Whether the reason is that job opportunities in the public sector offer better pay, a less stressful environment, or a more regular schedule, Magic Valley law enforcement agencies continue to hope for qualified applicants to fill vacant positions, and make policing a career.
“We’re looking for people who want to make a difference,” Marsano said. “The work is challenging but also rewarding for the right person.”
Carter took that sentiment one step further. “Everything we do as an agency is impacted by hiring and retaining qualified personnel.”
