A new boat ramp is on deck at Lud Drexler Park

A park on the Idaho-Nevada border, popular with fishing and boating recreators, could see upgrades to its boat ramp and other facilities if a grant application is approved.

Lud Drexler Park, located near Rogerson on the Salmon Falls Reservoir, is managed cooperatively by the Bureau of Land Management, Twin Falls County, and the Salmon River Canal Co.

Named for a local Idahoan who helped establish the park, Lud Drexler Park offers shore access, a boat ramp and campsites.

The reservoir is popular for boating, camping and year-round fishing for trout, smallmouth bass, yellow perch and walleye.

The BLM's Burley Field Office is gathering public feedback on a proposed grant request to the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation. The grant request will seek more than $850,000 from the Waterways Improvement Fund, which draws from a portion of the state gas tax.

If funded, a primary project would replace the boat ramp, providing access to Salmon Falls Reservoir for motorized boaters and anglers.

In a press release, Burley Field Manager Ken Crane said the BLM has wanted to replace the boat ramp at Lud Drexler for years.

“We want to hear from those who use the area and have ideas for improving the functionality of boat launching facilities on Salmon Falls Reservoir,” Crane said in the press release.

The comment deadline is Jan. 27. If the grant is awarded, the work would likely take place in 2024.

More information on how to comment can be found by contacting the BLM Burley Field Office at 208-677-6600.