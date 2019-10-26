TWIN FALLS — Fires continue to burn in south-central Idaho. The South Notch Fire burned 300 acres near Shoshone two days ago. There was a hundred-acre fire near Richfield last week.
But the worst of the fire season is probably over, and 2019 was a mild year for Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls District firefighters. The Twin Falls District stretches north to south from northern Nevada to Redfish Lake near Stanley and from American Falls to eastern Owyhee County.
“It definitely was a more moderate fire season,” Brizendine said, adding that the good year has been a welcome change.
In the Twin Falls District, there were 29 human-caused fires, burning a total of 38,004 acres. There were 34 lightning-caused fires, burning 42,488 acres. Overall, 80,396 acres of BLM land have burned this year in the Twin Falls district, which is just 57% of what burned last year.
There were significantly more fires in 2018. Nearly 140,000 acres burned on BLM land last year. There were 44 human-caused fires that hit 28,893 acres and 24 lightning-caused fires torching 110,318 acres.
None of those figures include fires on private, state or U.S. Forest Service Lands. Brizendine said that 116,183 acres burned in 2019 when accounting for all lands, an additional 35,793 acres.
Still, 116,183 acres is a light year for the Twin Falls District.
“That’s not very much,” Brizendine said.
According to the Boise-based National Interagency Fire Center, Idaho has seen 283,477 acres burn this year. That includes all land types. The 116,183 burned in the Twin Falls District represent 41% of that total.
In the past decade, Idaho has averaged more than 600,000 acres burned annually, with a high of 1,980,552 acres in 2007 and a low of 22,681 acres in 2009.
There are typically more than 1,100 fires in Idaho every year.
A significant amount of Twin Falls District acreage burned in the Pothole fire, which blazed through 70,000 acres near Hammett. Not all 70,000 of those acres were on BLM land — a lot of that land was private or belonged to the Department of Defense. Much of that land has burned repeatedly in the last decade.
Brizendine said that this year’s relatively mild season doesn’t really have much bearing on what to expect in 2020. There could be more fuel on the landscape, but it’s not as if the region will necessarily be due for more fires.
There are still many reasons to feel positive about this year having relatively fewer burns.
“It just means that the land had a chance to rest and heal,” Brizendine said. “The ecosystem had a chance to recharge and not be in a constant state of repair.”
Much of the Twin Falls District is part of the High Desert ecosystem. While some agencies, such as the U.S. Forest Service, have begun deliberately burning more lands in an effort to mitigate devastating wildfires, that’s not part of the BLM’s strategy on the grasslands.
“The sage steppe is getting too much fire,” Brizendine said. “We rarely practice having fire playing a natural role.”
When fires sweep through the sagebrush steppe, invasive species such as cheatgrass are often the first to sprout in the desolate, charred areas. Because cheatgrass dries out quickly it can contribute to a seemingly never-ending cycle of fires. Some lands in the Jarbidge Field Office of the Twin Falls District have burned seven times in the last 25 years.
“We are getting too many fires in the same area,” Brizendine said. “We need less fire, not more.”
Brizendine pointed out that there were significantly fewer human-caused fires this year. That helps BLM dedicate its resources to lighting fires.
“People need to remember that, although fire is a very important part of the natural ecosystem, human-caused fires are not,” she said. “Preventing human-caused fires is the way to help.”
