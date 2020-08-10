A magnitude-4.2 earthquake toppled a beloved Idaho climbing spire, sparking rockslide

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

STANLEY — An earthquake toppled a popular Idaho rock climbing spot in the Sawtooth mountains, video shows.

Baron Spire, also known as Smoothie or Old Smoothie, fell when a magnitude 4.2 quake struck around 8:11 p.m. Friday. According to U.S. Geological Survey data, the earthquake originated around Observation Peak in the Sawtooth Mountain Range a few miles southwest of Stanley. Baron Spire was near the Baron Lakes about 7 miles southeast of the earthquake’s epicenter.

A video recorded at Baron Lake by Katy Murphree of Boise shows dust billowing down the mountain in the wake of the spire’s collapse. Debris can be heard crashing down the mountainside.

Murphree wrote on Facebook that the spire came down “along with half the wall face.” She said the minutes following the quake were tense as she and others tried to confirm the safety of campers who were set up near the rockslide. Murphree said no one appeared to be injured.

Baron Spire contained several climbing routes and was considered one of the harder rock climbing spots in the Sawtooths, according to climbing website summitpost.org.