A lot has changed: With diversion and probation, juvenile detention is lower than ever

TWIN FALLS — Juvenile justice in Twin Falls County, much like the rest of the state, has gone through some big changes in the last dozen years.

One big change came at the start of this year when Snake River Detention Center relocated from its site on Wright Avenue, where it had been since the 1990s. Another change is the one-time allocation form the Legislature for assessment and diversion resources.

Kevin Sandau is the director of Juvenile Probation recognizes the changes.

“In the old days you could get in trouble for sassing your mom and somehow end up in detention,” Sandau said. “That’s changed.”

Sandau got his start on the detention side in the ‘90s. He worked at the Wright Avenue facility, where the 24-bed facility housed some 30 kids. At the time, it was the only place to take kids who got in certain kinds of trouble.

“These weren’t your oppositional-defiant, mean, criminal kids,” Sandau said. “They were kids that had a lot of mental health and family disfunction and it was not getting resolved and therefore they were ending up at our highest level of care in our institutions in the state.”

Now, as the director of Juvenile Probation, Sandau said that more effort is being made to address the causes of behavior issues and provide diversion away from the courts, directing individuals to resources that might help them address the issues that led to behavior issues.

“The goal is to keep them out of the justice system and to keep them out of the child welfare system,” Sandau said. “We’re trying to get them involved in resources to change the dysfunction, the problematic behaviors they’re seeing.”

As a result, the population at juvenile detention is as low as it has ever been.

“Kids that are in the state’s commitment, it’s the lowest it’s ever been in the state’s history,” Sandau said. “It’s amazing to think what it used to look like, and what it looks like today, and it should completely different than this.

“We should be dealing with thousands of kids. And we’re not.”

Detention has a more therapeutic face

In its new facility on the third floor of the Twin Falls County West building, Snake River Detention has attempted to create more of a therapeutic environment, where the rooms resemble a treatment facility, rather than a jail with steel doors and bubble-block windows.

Detention Manager Paul Shepherd started at the detention center in 2003. When the state began using clinicians to assess detainees was when the population started going down.

“I was a supervisor working during that time,” Shepherd said. “Before that even our detention population was about 32 kids and we were a 24 bed facility.

“And then the detention clinician started in 2008 and we started seeing a gradual reduction,” he said. “And then diversion kicked in and we started seeing even more (reduction).”

The population dropped to the point where he said he worried if he would even have a job managing the detention center much longer.

“We’ve had a condensing of the population over the years,” he said. “Diversion has been instrumental in bringing that population down, because they’re diverting kids from detention that don’t need to be in detention.”

The kids who find themselves at Snake River today are there because there is nowhere else to take them. Most have mental health requirements, are facing more serious charges, or, for one reason or another, probation is not an option.

“The kids that we’re holding, that are coming in, they’re pretty challenging kids. Nobody else can work with them, so we have to provide that care. With that, there’s a lot of issues that we encounter. We’re finding ways within this environment with what we’re doing to try to be more therapeutic in our response with them, because they’re very challenging and everybody else can’t deal with them, so we have to find the ways to deal with them.”

The center also holds kids from Jerome, Elmore, Gooding, Lincoln, Blaine, and Camas counties.

Expanding assessment

When detention centers started using clinicians to assess juveniles, it showed the impact mental health issues have on behavioral issues.

Kids were getting in trouble for a myriad of reasons, but, in the eyes of the courts, they were summarized by the list of infractions, with not a lot of context for why they were having challenges, Sandau explained.

The addition of the clinician to detention center meant a different professional perspective could help inform the court about how to deal with these kids.

It also showed that the kids showing up in the corrections system had been exposed to a much higher degree of trauma over their lives than the kids who were not landing in the system.

In the years since, assessments have played a more important role in how the county handles juveniles, Sandau said.

A three-year grant now nearing its end allowed for a licensed masters social worker to assess all the kids that came in on status offenses. A status offense is something only a person under 18 can commit, such as truancy, curfew or alcohol offenses.

According to Sandau, based on these assessments, Juvenile Probation diverted more than half of the kids away from the formal court process. That’s about 360 kids who were given an alternative to detention.

This year the Idaho Legislature made a one-time $11 million funding allocation to the Department of Juvenile Corrections to establish youth crisis centers around the state. A portion of that money, $6.5 million, was put toward assessment centers.

The program had shown success, so it made sense to expand it.

“The purpose of us wanting to work with the assessment center is to even progress the diversion even more” Sandau said. “We’re getting pretty close to the place where we’re working so well as a community to utilize the rich resources available, and we’re doing it more efficiently.”

One of the people who connects youth and families to resources is Josselyn Smith, Youth Services Coordinator/Restitution Coordinator. You would need to use both hands to count the ways Smith contributes to kids and families to help diversion be successful.

“I’ve found that, sure, there’s a reason juvenile probation is here, from the court perspective,” Smith said. “My goal is to help any way that I can to reduce the strain that might lead to further involvement. So even something as simple as finding clothing that they don’t have to pay for.”

Other ways she supports success in diversion is by mentoring clients, taking them around the community and modeling positive relationships. She also assists people with obtaining employment, helping with resumes, and prepping for interview process. For people with housing insecurity, she helps with rental applications, sponsors application fees. She’ll also dive in to the donations closet and find cloths or goods for people.

Smith generates partnerships with orgs in town that are already doing that work, as a connector to other agencies and resources that provide services that may be useful..

"I'm always discovering new resources, Which I find really exciting," Smith said. " I know there's some hesitation in duplicating efforts, but I think there's great value in being able to partner with the vast amount of orgs within the community, and so for me I think it's a great strength to have all of these options," Smith said. "It's kind of nerdy maybe, but I'm always really excited when I hear about new agencies and resources."