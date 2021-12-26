A look back at the Magic Valley's top stories of 2021

Coronavirus continued to dominate the headlines in 2021. But life went on in local government, education, sports and more. Here are a few of the many stories that shaped 2021 chosen by Times-News reporters and editors.

Jan. 1 St. Luke’s Magic Valley resumes admitting children as COVID numbers improve St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center began admitting children again late Thursday, the first time it has routinely done so since Oct. 25.

The hospital system said in a Facebook post that the change was because it has fewer COVID-19 patients.

Jan. 6

County Commissioner Rebecca Wood and Karma Fitzgerald, director of the nonprofit the Lincoln County Legacy project, are spearheading the effort to turn a former church in Richfield into a youth center that kids across the county can enjoy.

Jan. 16

It’s just a parking lot now, but, with a lot of money and a little imagination, the empty lot at Third Avenue and Idaho Street South will soon be transformed into a children’s museum.

Jan. 31

The city recently joined a growing list of municipalities in Idaho that have passed resolutions declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuary cities.”

Feb. 13

The Shoshone City Council voted this week to dissolve the city’s police department and contract with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

Feb. 26

In the first game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Middleton fans tried to heckle Amari Whiting.

They chanted “overrated” at the Burley sophomore in an attempt to get under her skin.

In return, she claimed four individual state records.

March 5

A Minidoka County man was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of his wife, Whitney Murphy.

Jimmy Lee Murphy, 32, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

March 8

At a bend in the Snake River, on the Magic Valley’s western edge, there’s a small turquoise cove that looks like it was transplanted from the Caribbean.

Aquatic plants have been expanding recently at Blue Heart. As the plants grow, they’re obscuring the flat, sandy bottom. Without that clean surface, the place won’t look blue.

April 2

The South Central Public Health District has received laboratory confirmation of 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) and four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 UK variant (B.1.1.7), in Blaine County.

April 2

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson made his way through the Magic Valley in early April to discuss his proposal for breaching the four dams on the Lower Snake River.

In February, Simpson released the details of his $33.5 billion plan, which aims to end what he calls the “salmon wars.” This is in reference to the countless lawsuits environmental groups have filed blaming the dams for decimating Idaho salmon, which are heading toward extinction.

April 2

Justin Jensen felt stunned when he was named Firefighter of Year by the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho after spending the past year clashing with demons brought to life by post-traumatic stress disorder.

April 11

Multiple deaths and near accidents have occurred at the historic Salmon Falls Dam west of Rogerson. One in 1996, and one in December 2020 when a father and his son slid off the icy road in a pickup while approaching the dam from the west.

Since then, residents have looked to the county to make the area safer.

April 12

Cassia County School District’s superintendent has accepted a new job in Idaho Falls.

Jim Shank, who has been superintendent at the district for three years, will take the top position at the Idaho Falls School District, according to a statement issued by the Cassia County School District.

April 16

The news that one of 20 temples to be built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be in Burley took many church members and the community by surprise.

Church officials said the temple will bless their members and benefit the entire community — and economic development officials agree.

April 18

After failing to pass bonds the past two years, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is taking a different approach to improving the county’s historic courthouse.

May 9

After holding a virtual graduation ceremony last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College of Southern Idaho made plans that allowed graduates to receive their degrees and certificates in-person this weekend in front of friends and family members.

May 10

A heart transplant recipient chose to come to Burley to celebrate the life of his donor with the donor’s family.

May 15

An unorthodox player of the year following a dancer who, by her own admission, is not the best on the team.

May 16

Cassia, Jerome, Buhl and Hansen school districts all saw new leadership heading into the 2021-22 school year. The new superintendents were at the forefront of transitioning their respective districts from a turbulent year carried out amid a pandemic to one that is closer to normal as COVID-19 cases decline.

May 23

The Idaho Transportation Department Board allocated $4 million for a study examining a new Snake River crossing. This upcoming project will narrow down those options to one or two locations with more in-depth analysis.

June 2

A pair of bald eagles killed dozens of sheep at a local farm, costing the owners more than $7,000 in revenue.

June 13

One team’s journey to the state tournament after last year’s tournament was canceled.

June 16

The school spirit rocks on the lawns outside Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools are usually painted with messages celebrating a student’s birthday or supporting an athletics team before a big game. But over a period of several days in June, the rocks were been painted and repainted numerous times to cover up homophobic and transphobic messages.

June 22

Hot temperatures this summer caused Magic Reservoir to close early, multiple fish salvages and forced discussions about potential curtailment of groundwater rights.

June 25

After 63 years, the Magic Valley YMCA decided to disaffiliate with its parent organization. After going through turmoil in 2016 when the director at the time mismanaged money, the organization could no longer afford to pay to be a branded YMCA.

June 28

Local florists, farmers, potato researchers and dairy scientists all raised concerns about high temperatures. The tough conditions can lead to a disorder in potatoes called “sugar ends” and lower milk production if cows overheat.

July 6

Members of the USS Idaho (SSN 799) submarine visited Twin Falls in July. Nick Meyers, commanding officer of the new USS Idaho, said it has been 100 years since a ship had the name Idaho.

July 7

Volunteers keep Voz Latina Spanish radio on the airwaves

Volunteers have kept the Burley Spanish-speaking radio on the air, which serves a vital role for a significant portion of the community.

July 9

Chobani has decided to go public after years of anticipation.

July 9

The county Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring the ongoing drought a local disaster emergency. This was the first step in a formal process that goes through the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the governor’s office meant to open up assistance to local farmers and ranchers.

July 11

A Proud Boys float was one of nearly 100 that went through the center of town during Buhl’s Sagebrush Days parade. The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the organization as a hate group. And the Anti-Defamation League describes the group’s ideology as “misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration.”

July 13

Magic Valley residents found elm seed bugs by the hundred this summer. One resident’s young son had a bug crawl into his ear. The bugs do not pose any direct threats to plants or people, however, they are extremely difficult to get rid of.

July 18

From December 2011 to December 2020, home prices inside the city doubled. Inward migration and rising construction costs, led to rising home values and local residents being priced out of housing.

July 22

County Commissioners and Idaho Conservation League staff toured the potential Lava Ride Wind Project site from above. If approved, construction could begin in 2022 and the site would be operational in 2023.

July 23

A few hundred people gathered outside St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center to protest the health care system’s decision to require its staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

July 25

A local boxer looked for her chance to compete at the Olympics.

July 27

The story of how a teen survived a horrendous crash and the amputation of her leg with grace.

Aug. 2

The Magic Valley and other areas in southern Idaho experienced record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boise says.

The Cassia Mountains west of Oakley received heavy rainfall that resulted in washouts in fire-scarred areas, causing the National Forest Service to close several roads near Monument Peak and Badger Mountain. Flash floods carved a 12-foot-deep trench right down the middle of Trapper Creek Road.

Aug. 6

The delta-variant of COVID-19 caused a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations in Twin Falls County in Late July and early August, making the Magic Valley one of the most impacted areas of the state.

Aug. 9

Restaurants across town reduced hours because of staffing shortages. The Cove of Twin Falls, Scooter’s Chillin’ -N- Grillin’ and others posted on Facebook that long hours were draining their staff.

Aug. 17

The University of Idaho’s Center for Food Agriculture and Environment research dairy has plans to hold 2,000 cows and provide opportunities to study animal health, manure, water usage and more.

Aug. 17

A ransomware attack shut down Twin Falls County computer systems for several weeks, suspending court activity and interrupting county business.

Aug. 26

In his sophomore year, Colston Loveland received his first college offer.

Little did he know, that was just the beginning of what would become a battle of recruiters all looking to lock down Idaho’s top-ranked tight end for the 2022 class, and arguably the best football player to ever come out of the state of Idaho.

Aug. 25

A 22-year veteran of the city’s police force has died of pancreatic cancer.

Twin Falls Police Lt. John K. Wilson was an honorable man with a quick sense of humor and wit, his colleagues said.

Aug. 31

A South Hills Middle School student suffered injuries after being pushed down concrete stairs by classmates as part of a class project reenacting scenes from literature. The child’s family brought lawsuit against the district and the teacher involved.

Sept. 5

As the unemployment rate continued to fall, local staffing agencies wondered where all the workers went. Many Magic Valley businesses posted job openings but struggled to find help.

Sept. 9

More than 100 people attended an online meeting regarding the Lava Ridge Wind Project. Participants had concerns over potential impacts to historical sites and avian species.

Sept. 15

An explanation of the soccer suspension for Mountain Home as well as a look at how suspensions work at the state level for sport teams.

Sept. 19

Construction of multifamily housing has increased in Twin Falls in recent years, but there is still more demand as the Magic Valley’s population continues to grow.

Sept. 22

A hemp-based building material company selected Jerome for a new facility.

Sept. 26

The 1971 Jerome football team played a hand in redefining how state tournaments operate. They helped mold what is now the current-day tournament format.

Oct. 1

In early October, fall colors had started to set in at St. Luke’s campus on Pole Line Road, casting a calm guise over the overwhelm inside the hospital. While the valley’s war against COVID-19 continues a year and a half in, the battlefield itself keeps shifting.

Oct. 7

The ever-changing high school soccer schedule has both officials and school athletic departments feeling aggravated.

The reason for the scheduling conflicts? There aren’t enough referees. It’s not a new problem, but one made worse by short-staffed workplaces.

Oct. 10

Heyburn’s former mayor, who was recalled a year ago, challenged the man who was appointed to replace him in the November election.

Oct. 12

Located 45 miles south of Twin Falls, a new marijuana dispensary had city officials concerned county commissioners were afraid of people driving under the influence and consuming marijuana illegally in Idaho.

Oct. 14

Idaho’s production of winter wheat, spring wheat, barley and oats all dropped in 2021. Winter and spring wheat production were both down 32% from 2020. Barley production was down 21% and oat production dropped 43%.

Oct. 15

A $12.7 million project, the community came together to celebrate the unveiling of the 160 Main Ave. Lofts.

Residents should be able to move into the site in July of 2022. In addition to apartments, the space will also have office and retail space.

Oct. 16

A man was sentenced to life in prison for the cold case murder of teen Regina Krieger.

Oct. 18

Griffen Magee has defied the odds.

During youth league bowling this week, Magee bowled back-to-back perfect games.

That’s 24 strikes. He actually bowled strikes in the last four frames of his first game, bringing that total to 28 straight strikes.

Oct. 31

No charges were filed for Heyburn’s police chief under investigation for numerous complaints including altering employee timecards and failing drug tests.

Nov. 2

Jason Brown will take Seat 1 on the Twin Falls City Council, beating out four other candidates Tuesday for retiring Mayor Suzanne Hawkins’ City Council seat.

College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.

Cutler will take Seat 5, replacing Greg Lanting who has served on the council since 2006.

Heyburn voters choose Dick Galbraith for mayor, and in Burley, voters elected two incumbent candidates, Bryce Morgan and Casey Andersen, and newcomer Stegen Phillips to the City Council on Tuesday.

Nov. 5

Disappointment was the common theme among the business community after SkyWest canceled the Denver route after five months.

Nov. 7

Talon Slead talks about his experiences serving in the army, as well as struggles veterans face once they return home.

Nov. 12

Twin Falls’ Dickinson named Superintendent of the Year

As superintendent of Twin Falls School District, Brady Dickinson’s priority is to promote a positive learning environment for Twin Falls students.

In recognition of his efforts, Dickinson has been named Superintendent of the Year for 2022 by the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

Nov. 17

Idaho was the last state in the U.S. to legalize hemp and Magic Valley farmers wanted to get in on the action. Buhl farmer Tim Cornie submitted his application and expects more farmers to follow once they see the benefits.

Nov. 17

The family of a woman who died in the Burley jail is appealing after their $25 million lawsuit was dismissed.

Stephanie Lynn King Eads was a 44-year-old mother of three whose arm was amputated following a work accident. The family’s lawsuit said jail staff mistook an infection related to her amputation for withdrawals from opioid drugs, and Eads would be alive if she was treated properly.

Nov. 18

Those who meet Allie Black may not realize the level of talent this unassuming student has. But underneath her quiet demeanor are the characteristics of a state champion.

Black is an athlete who embodies both hard work and humility.

Dec. 6

The Canyon Rim Trail is a crowning jewel for outdoor lovers in south-central Idaho, frequented by countless residents and visitors alike. The Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee (MaVTEC), led by Jaime Tigue, is one organization that helped play a role in getting the trail connected. Now, after 11 years of hard work and success, Tigue is retiring from MaVTEC and the organization is disbanding.

Dec. 8

Scoular opened its Jerome processing plant in December. The plant will provide barley growers another avenue besides producing malted barley, used to make beer.

Dec. 8

A jury decided Capt. Brent Hilliard was wrongly fired from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office; the jury’s verdict should restore Hilliard’s reputation.

He was awarded more than a half-million dollars in a civil judgment against the county and the sheriff’s office.

Dec. 14

After 38 years in law enforcement, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall has announced he’s retiring. Hall has held the position for 18 years.

His retirement will be effective on Feb. 18.

Dec. 20

Warm evening temperatures, snow with low moisture content and high winds have some local ski areas feeling wary for the 2021-2022 season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0