A look back at the Magic Valley's top stories of 2021

Coronavirus continued to dominate the headlines in 2021. But life went on in local government, education, sports and more. Here are a few of the many stories that shaped 2021 chosen by Times-News reporters and editors.

Jan. 1 St. Luke’s Magic Valley resumes admitting children as COVID numbers improve St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center began admitting children again late Thursday, the first time it has routinely done so since Oct. 25.

The hospital system said in a Facebook post that the change was because it has fewer COVID-19 patients.

Jan. 6

From church to after-school hot spot: Lincoln County is raising money for a youth center

County Commissioner Rebecca Wood and Karma Fitzgerald, director of the nonprofit the Lincoln County Legacy project, are spearheading the effort to turn a former church in Richfield into a youth center that kids across the county can enjoy.

Lincoln County getting a youth center

Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood talks about the future Lincoln County Youth Center Jan. 5 in Richfield.

Jan. 16

Magic Valley nonprofit announces a site for its children’s museum

It’s just a parking lot now, but, with a lot of money and a little imagination, the empty lot at Third Avenue and Idaho Street South will soon be transformed into a children’s museum.

Jan. 31

Gooding declares itself a ‘Second Amendment sanctuary city’

The city recently joined a growing list of municipalities in Idaho that have passed resolutions declaring themselves “Second Amendment sanctuary cities.”

Feb. 13

Shoshone dissolves its police department; Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will take over patrols

The Shoshone City Council voted this week to dissolve the city’s police department and contract with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for police services.

Feb. 26

Not overrated: Amari Whiting claims four state records

Nothing but net

Burley sophomore Amari Whiting is the Times-News 2021 girls basketball player of the year. See the story and more photos on page B1.

In the first game of the 4A Girls State Basketball Tournament, the Middleton fans tried to heckle Amari Whiting.

They chanted “overrated” at the Burley sophomore in an attempt to get under her skin.

In return, she claimed four individual state records.

March 5

Husband charged with killing Whitney Murphy in 2014 Raft River murder case

Jimmy Lee Murphy

Accused of killing his wife, Whitney Murphy, 26, with a shotgun, Jimmy Lee Murphy enters a Cassia County courtroom on Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing. An Idaho State Supreme Court ruling on Sept. 3 put a mask and social distancing ordinance back in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Minidoka County man was arrested and charged with the 2014 murder of his wife, Whitney Murphy.

Jimmy Lee Murphy, 32, was arrested on a charge of first-degree murder.

March 8

Out of the blue? Aquatic plants threatening color of Blue Heart Springs

Blue Heart Springs

Aquatic plants are expanding at Blue Heart Springs, making the picturesque place less blue. 

At a bend in the Snake River, on the Magic Valley’s western edge, there’s a small turquoise cove that looks like it was transplanted from the Caribbean.

Aquatic plants have been expanding recently at Blue Heart. As the plants grow, they’re obscuring the flat, sandy bottom. Without that clean surface, the place won’t look blue.

April 2

Coronavirus variant identified in south-central Idaho

First tier workers get vaccine

Cathy Villalobos, a licensed practical nurse, gives the COVID-19 vaccine to Jake Parker, a certified nursing assistant, on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the Minidoka Memorial Hospital's ambulance bay in Rupert, Idaho.

The South Central Public Health District has received laboratory confirmation of 12 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 California variant (B.1.429) and four confirmed cases of the COVID-19 UK variant (B.1.1.7), in Blaine County.

April 2

Congressman hopes politics align on divisive Northwest dams

In this May 15, 2019, file photo, the Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River is seen from the air near Colfax, Wash.

Congressman Mike Simpson pitches dam plan to county commissioners

U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson made his way through the Magic Valley in early April to discuss his proposal for breaching the four dams on the Lower Snake River.

In February, Simpson released the details of his $33.5 billion plan, which aims to end what he calls the “salmon wars.” This is in reference to the countless lawsuits environmental groups have filed blaming the dams for decimating Idaho salmon, which are heading toward extinction.

April 2

Triumphing over PTSD: Burley firefighter wins Firefighter of the Year award

Justin Jensen felt stunned when he was named Firefighter of Year by the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho after spending the past year clashing with demons brought to life by post-traumatic stress disorder.

Firefighter speaks his truth about PTSI

Lt. Justin Jensen pauses for a portrait while talking about his bouts with post traumatic stress injury or PTSI on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at the Burley Fire Department in Idaho. Jensen recently received a firefighter of the year award. 'I was a ticking time bomb with a short fuse that had been lit and then re-lit,' he said. (Story ran on April 2, 2021.)

April 11

Hope around the bend: Ranchers and recreationists ask for solution to dangerous corner at Salmon Falls Dam

Multiple deaths and near accidents have occurred at the historic Salmon Falls Dam west of Rogerson. One in 1996, and one in December 2020 when a father and his son slid off the icy road in a pickup while approaching the dam from the west.

A look at Salmon Falls Dam

Anita Young takes a moment at the memorial the family made for her sister Monday, April 5, 2021, at Salmon Falls Dam west of Rogerson, Idaho. Young's sister and brother-in-law died at the bridge in 1996.

Since then, residents have looked to the county to make the area safer.

April 12

Cassia school superintendent takes job in Idaho Falls

Cassia County School District’s superintendent has accepted a new job in Idaho Falls.

Jim Shank, who has been superintendent at the district for three years, will take the top position at the Idaho Falls School District, according to a statement issued by the Cassia County School District.

April 16

The new Burley LDS temple will impact everyone in Mini-Cassia

The news that one of 20 temples to be built by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be in Burley took many church members and the community by surprise.

Church officials said the temple will bless their members and benefit the entire community — and economic development officials agree.

April 18

Lincoln County hires architect for courthouse renovations

After failing to pass bonds the past two years, the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners is taking a different approach to improving the county’s historic courthouse.

May 9

Celebrating students: CSI holds in-person graduation ceremonies

After holding a virtual graduation ceremony last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the College of Southern Idaho made plans that allowed graduates to receive their degrees and certificates in-person this weekend in front of friends and family members.

CSI holds 12 graduations over two days

Mascot Gilbert fist bumps graduates after their ceremony Friday, May 7, 2021, at CSI in Twin Falls.

May 10

A heart big enough for two: Heart recipient helps celebrate donor’s life

A heart transplant recipient chose to come to Burley to celebrate the life of his donor with the donor’s family.

May 15

Poetry in motion: Jaeli Garrard named Times-News 2021 dancer of the year

An unorthodox player of the year following a dancer who, by her own admission, is not the best on the team.

May 16

New leadership after a difficult year: New superintendents to start at 4 Magic Valley school districts

Cassia, Jerome, Buhl and Hansen school districts all saw new leadership heading into the 2021-22 school year. The new superintendents were at the forefront of transitioning their respective districts from a turbulent year carried out amid a pandemic to one that is closer to normal as COVID-19 cases decline.

May 23

ITD board allocates $4M for Snake River crossing study

The Idaho Transportation Department Board allocated $4 million for a study examining a new Snake River crossing. This upcoming project will narrow down those options to one or two locations with more in-depth analysis.

June 2

Bald eagles kill 54 sheep at Magic Valley farm

A pair of bald eagles killed dozens of sheep at a local farm, costing the owners more than $7,000 in revenue.

June 13

Filer beat the odds in 2019. After COVID, could they do it again in 2021?

One team’s journey to the state tournament after last year’s tournament was canceled.

June 16

Students, volunteers paint over hate speech on rocks at Twin Falls high schools

The school spirit rocks on the lawns outside Twin Falls and Canyon Ridge high schools are usually painted with messages celebrating a student’s birthday or supporting an athletics team before a big game. But over a period of several days in June, the rocks were been painted and repainted numerous times to cover up homophobic and transphobic messages.

June 22

Drought conditions in south-central Idaho wreak havoc on fish and farms

Hot temperatures this summer caused Magic Reservoir to close early, multiple fish salvages and forced discussions about potential curtailment of groundwater rights.

Staying cool in the heat of summer

Lacey Tomlinson, 2, plays around the splash pad Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the downtown commons in Twin Falls, Idaho.

June 25

YMCA becoming E Street Community Center

After 63 years, the Magic Valley YMCA decided to disaffiliate with its parent organization. After going through turmoil in 2016 when the director at the time mismanaged money, the organization could no longer afford to pay to be a branded YMCA.

June 28

Heat wave will impact crops and animals

Local florists, farmers, potato researchers and dairy scientists all raised concerns about high temperatures. The tough conditions can lead to a disorder in potatoes called “sugar ends” and lower milk production if cows overheat.

July 6

USS Idaho crew members visit Twin Falls

Members of the USS Idaho (SSN 799) submarine visited Twin Falls in July. Nick Meyers, commanding officer of the new USS Idaho, said it has been 100 years since a ship had the name Idaho.

July 7

Volunteers keep Voz Latina Spanish radio on the airwaves

Volunteers have kept the Burley Spanish-speaking radio on the air, which serves a vital role for a significant portion of the community.

July 9

Chobani files paperwork for an IPO

Chobani has decided to go public after years of anticipation.

July 9

Twin Falls County commissioners declare drought emergency

The county Board of Commissioners passed a resolution declaring the ongoing drought a local disaster emergency. This was the first step in a formal process that goes through the Idaho Department of Water Resources and the governor’s office meant to open up assistance to local farmers and ranchers.

July 11

Far-right group participates in Buhl Sagebrush Days parade

A Proud Boys float was one of nearly 100 that went through the center of town during Buhl’s Sagebrush Days parade. The Southern Poverty Law Center has designated the organization as a hate group. And the Anti-Defamation League describes the group’s ideology as “misogynistic, Islamophobic, transphobic and anti-immigration.”

July 13

Elm seed bugs creating a nuisance for southern Idaho homeowners

Magic Valley residents found elm seed bugs by the hundred this summer. One resident’s young son had a bug crawl into his ear. The bugs do not pose any direct threats to plants or people, however, they are extremely difficult to get rid of.

July 18

“A perfect storm” — Twin Falls housing market is more competitive than ever

From December 2011 to December 2020, home prices inside the city doubled. Inward migration and rising construction costs, led to rising home values and local residents being priced out of housing.

July 22

Officials tour proposed wind farm

County Commissioners and Idaho Conservation League staff toured the potential Lava Ride Wind Project site from above. If approved, construction could begin in 2022 and the site would be operational in 2023.

July 23

Hundreds protest St. Luke’s vaccine requirement

A few hundred people gathered outside St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center to protest the health care system’s decision to require its staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Hundreds show up to rally against vaccine mandates

Charlotte Lewis is among hundreds that are rallying against the COVID-19 vaccine mandate by St. Luke's on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Twin Falls.

July 25

Olympic contender: Kendra Samargis looks for another chance at the Olympics

A local boxer looked for her chance to compete at the Olympics.

July 27

“God didn’t give me a choice to go’: Declo teen finds purpose after surviving crash

High school soccer players looks towards the future after car accident

Kennedy Littledike, 16, is reflected in a mirror as she pauses for a photo in her bedroom Thursday, July 22, 2021, near Burley, Idaho. Mirror therapy helped Littledike with her phantom pain after having her right leg amputated due to a car accident.

The story of how a teen survived a horrendous crash and the amputation of her leg with grace.

Aug. 2

Record rainfall causes erosion damage in fire-scarred portions on forest land

The Magic Valley and other areas in southern Idaho experienced record-breaking rainfall over the weekend, the National Weather Service in Boise says.

The Cassia Mountains west of Oakley received heavy rainfall that resulted in washouts in fire-scarred areas, causing the National Forest Service to close several roads near Monument Peak and Badger Mountain. Flash floods carved a 12-foot-deep trench right down the middle of Trapper Creek Road.

Aug. 6

Twin Falls County has one of the highest COVID-19 average case rates in Idaho

The delta-variant of COVID-19 caused a surge in coronavirus hospitalizations in Twin Falls County in Late July and early August, making the Magic Valley one of the most impacted areas of the state.

Aug. 9

Labor shortage hits Twin Falls restaurants

It's not just teaching positions in short supply

From right, Amelia Johnson, paraeducator, helps second-grader Beckam Eggertsen in class Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at Sawtooth Elementary School in Twin Falls, Idaho. Many positions in the education system are understaffed, not just teachers.

Restaurants across town reduced hours because of staffing shortages. The Cove of Twin Falls, Scooter’s Chillin’ -N- Grillin’ and others posted on Facebook that long hours were draining their staff.

Aug. 17

The research dairy in Rupert is moo-ving forward

The University of Idaho’s Center for Food Agriculture and Environment research dairy has plans to hold 2,000 cows and provide opportunities to study animal health, manure, water usage and more.

Aug. 17

Twin Falls County identifies ransomware as source of computer problems

A ransomware attack shut down Twin Falls County computer systems for several weeks, suspending court activity and interrupting county business.

Aug. 26

Gooding High School’s Colston Loveland: Redefining the game

In his sophomore year, Colston Loveland received his first college offer.

Colston Loveland

Senior tight end Colston Loveland poses for a portrait Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Gooding High School in Gooding.

Little did he know, that was just the beginning of what would become a battle of recruiters all looking to lock down Idaho’s top-ranked tight end for the 2022 class, and arguably the best football player to ever come out of the state of Idaho.

Aug. 25

Cops and Kids

Twin Falls Police Lt. John Wilson, right, helps Elijah Santos, 6, pick out Christmas gifts for a family in 2018 during the Cops and Kids event at Target in Twin Falls.

Twin Falls police officer known for mentoring others dies of cancer

A 22-year veteran of the city’s police force has died of pancreatic cancer.

Twin Falls Police Lt. John K. Wilson was an honorable man with a quick sense of humor and wit, his colleagues said.

Aug. 31

Parents sue Twin Falls School District over injuries student suffered in class

A South Hills Middle School student suffered injuries after being pushed down concrete stairs by classmates as part of a class project reenacting scenes from literature. The child’s family brought lawsuit against the district and the teacher involved.

Sept. 5

Region has low unemployment and lots of employers in need of help

As the unemployment rate continued to fall, local staffing agencies wondered where all the workers went. Many Magic Valley businesses posted job openings but struggled to find help.

Sept. 9

‘Find another location.’ Public raises concerns about wind project

More than 100 people attended an online meeting regarding the Lava Ridge Wind Project. Participants had concerns over potential impacts to historical sites and avian species.

Lava Ridge Wind Proposal flight

An EcoFlight tour flies over some existing wind turbines Wednesday, July 21, 2021, during a Lava Ridge Wind Proposal tour flight near Buhl.

Sept. 15

Soccer suspension ends for Mountain Home

An explanation of the soccer suspension for Mountain Home as well as a look at how suspensions work at the state level for sport teams.

Sept. 19

Growing pains: Multifamily housing options increasing in Twin Falls, demand for more persists

Construction of multifamily housing has increased in Twin Falls in recent years, but there is still more demand as the Magic Valley’s population continues to grow.

Sept. 22

Hempitecture picks Jerome

A hemp-based building material company selected Jerome for a new facility.

Sept. 26

Original champions: In 1971, the Jerome Tigers changed high school football forever

The 1971 Jerome football team played a hand in redefining how state tournaments operate. They helped mold what is now the current-day tournament format.

Oct. 1

‘I get it. I’m scared too.’ St. Luke’s hospitalist describes the shifting landscape of COVID-19

In early October, fall colors had started to set in at St. Luke’s campus on Pole Line Road, casting a calm guise over the overwhelm inside the hospital. While the valley’s war against COVID-19 continues a year and a half in, the battlefield itself keeps shifting.

Oct. 7

Referee shortage forces conference reschedule

The ever-changing high school soccer schedule has both officials and school athletic departments feeling aggravated.

The reason for the scheduling conflicts? There aren’t enough referees. It’s not a new problem, but one made worse by short-staffed workplaces.

Oct. 10

Heyburn’s recalled mayor challenges incumbent candidate for the seat during Nov. 2 election

Heyburn’s former mayor, who was recalled a year ago, challenged the man who was appointed to replace him in the November election.

Oct. 12

Marijuana sales ‘Thrive’ in Jackpot as new dispensary opens

Located 45 miles south of Twin Falls, a new marijuana dispensary had city officials concerned county commissioners were afraid of people driving under the influence and consuming marijuana illegally in Idaho.

Oct. 14

Black and white: Data confirms tough growing year for Idaho grains

Idaho’s production of winter wheat, spring wheat, barley and oats all dropped in 2021. Winter and spring wheat production were both down 32% from 2020. Barley production was down 21% and oat production dropped 43%.

Oct. 15

Reaching for the sky: Main Ave. Lofts heading towards completion

A $12.7 million project, the community came together to celebrate the unveiling of the 160 Main Ave. Lofts.

Residents should be able to move into the site in July of 2022. In addition to apartments, the space will also have office and retail space.

Main Ave. Lofts Unveiling Ceremony

Mike Sutton, vice-president commercial lender at Mountain West Bank, talks to the crowd Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, during the Main Ave. Lofts Unveiling Ceremony in Twin Falls.

Oct. 16

Rodriguez sentenced to life in prison for 1995 murder of Burley teen

A man was sentenced to life in prison for the cold case murder of teen Regina Krieger.

Oct. 18

Back-to-back perfection

Griffen Magee has defied the odds.

During youth league bowling this week, Magee bowled back-to-back perfect games.

That’s 24 strikes. He actually bowled strikes in the last four frames of his first game, bringing that total to 28 straight strikes.

Oct. 31

No charges for Heyburn police chief after ISP investigation

No charges were filed for Heyburn’s police chief under investigation for numerous complaints including altering employee timecards and failing drug tests.

Nov. 2

Election sees new and old faces

Jason Brown will take Seat 1 on the Twin Falls City Council, beating out four other candidates Tuesday for retiring Mayor Suzanne Hawkins’ City Council seat.

College of Southern Idaho facilities director Spencer Cutler won a seat on the Twin Falls City Council with 34.9% of the votes on election night.

Cutler will take Seat 5, replacing Greg Lanting who has served on the council since 2006.

Heyburn voters choose Dick Galbraith for mayor, and in Burley, voters elected two incumbent candidates, Bryce Morgan and Casey Andersen, and newcomer Stegen Phillips to the City Council on Tuesday.

Nov. 5

‘Out of our hands’: Twin Falls Denver flight no more

Disappointment was the common theme among the business community after SkyWest canceled the Denver route after five months.

Nov. 7

Redefining himself: Twin Falls Iraq war veteran says vets need job opportunities

Talon Slead talks about his experiences serving in the army, as well as struggles veterans face once they return home.

Nov. 12

Twin Falls’ Dickinson named Superintendent of the Year

As superintendent of Twin Falls School District, Brady Dickinson’s priority is to promote a positive learning environment for Twin Falls students.

In recognition of his efforts, Dickinson has been named Superintendent of the Year for 2022 by the Idaho Association of School Administrators.

Nov. 17

Countdown to a new crop: Magic Valley farmers apply to grow hemp

Idaho was the last state in the U.S. to legalize hemp and Magic Valley farmers wanted to get in on the action. Buhl farmer Tim Cornie submitted his application and expects more farmers to follow once they see the benefits.

Nov. 17

Appeal filed in case of woman who died in Mini-Cassia jail after lawsuit dismissed

The family of a woman who died in the Burley jail is appealing after their $25 million lawsuit was dismissed.

Stephanie Lynn King Eads was a 44-year-old mother of three whose arm was amputated following a work accident. The family’s lawsuit said jail staff mistook an infection related to her amputation for withdrawals from opioid drugs, and Eads would be alive if she was treated properly.

Nov. 18

Going the distance: Allie Black named 2021 girls runner of the year

Those who meet Allie Black may not realize the level of talent this unassuming student has. But underneath her quiet demeanor are the characteristics of a state champion.

Black is an athlete who embodies both hard work and humility.

Dec. 6

End of the line for MaVTEC: Group that helped build Canyon Rim Trail counts successes and calls it quits

The Canyon Rim Trail is a crowning jewel for outdoor lovers in south-central Idaho, frequented by countless residents and visitors alike. The Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee (MaVTEC), led by Jaime Tigue, is one organization that helped play a role in getting the trail connected. Now, after 11 years of hard work and success, Tigue is retiring from MaVTEC and the organization is disbanding.

The end of MaVTEC

Jaime Tigue, director of the Magic Valley Trail Enhancement Committee, walks along the Snake River Canyon Trail that she worked on for years to have created Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at the 1974 Evel Knievel jump site in Twin Falls. Tigue is stepping down and the committee is disbanding.

Dec. 8

Not just for beer: New plant gives farmers another reason to grow barley

Scoular opened its Jerome processing plant in December. The plant will provide barley growers another avenue besides producing malted barley, used to make beer.

Dec. 8

Former sheriff’s captain wins civil case against Twin Falls County and sheriff’s office

A jury decided Capt. Brent Hilliard was wrongly fired from the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office; the jury’s verdict should restore Hilliard’s reputation.

He was awarded more than a half-million dollars in a civil judgment against the county and the sheriff’s office.

Dec. 14

Jerome police chief retires

After 38 years in law enforcement, Jerome Police Chief Dan Hall has announced he’s retiring. Hall has held the position for 18 years.

Law Enforcement tools

Dan Hall, Jerome police chief, describes different types of body armor in this 2019 photo.

His retirement will be effective on Feb. 18.

Dec. 20

‘At the mercy of the snow gods’: Magic Valley ski areas pray for snow

Warm evening temperatures, snow with low moisture content and high winds have some local ski areas feeling wary for the 2021-2022 season.

