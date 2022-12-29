A long migration migration

At the time of church leader Joseph Smith’s death in 1844, Nauvoo, Illinois, was home to most of the Mormons in the United States.

The unofficial population of Nauvoo had grown from 100 in 1839 — when Smith moved his headquarters there — to 12,000 in 1844.

After Smith was killed by an angry mob, his successor, Brigham Young, concluded the U.S. was not safe for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and prepared the flock for a mass exodus to the western frontier, far away from criticism and persecution.

Within a few years, Young moved thousands of “saints” out of Illinois.

But while the church had gathered a large following in Illinois, an even larger group of potential converts waited overseas.

Church records show that between 1847 and 1877, about 85,000 Latter-day Saints followed the Mormon Trail to the Salt Lake Valley. Clearly, more arrived in the proposed Mormon State of Deseret than existed in the entire U.S. at the time.

So where did all these Mormons come from?

Prior to his death, Smith had sent missionaries to Great Britain, primarily England and Wales, to convert the masses. Young continued Smith’s effort.

Under Young’s direction, church members chartered sailing ships such as The James Pennell to carry newly converted families across the ocean to America.

But these immigrants weren’t bound for Ellis Island.

Some 70,000 Mormon converts — 300 passengers at a time — boarded ships at Liverpool, England, and, seven weeks later, disembarked at New Orleans at the mouth of the Mississippi River.

From there, the saints made their way to Independence, Missouri, to join the Oregon Trail. Once they reached the Continental Divide in Wyoming, they took the Mormon Trail southwest to the Salt Lake Valley.

The James Pennell made two journeys carrying Mormons across the Atlantic Ocean: The first carried 249 men, women and children to New Orleans in 1849, and the second carried 291 passengers in 1850.

Some of the passengers from the second voyage eventually settled in the Oakley Valley in the 1880s.