A life of hard work

TWIN FALLS — Chandra Upreti translates for his friend Bal Tamang in his living room as he stumbles over a selection of words. When he’s not relaying Tamang’s message, Upreti answers questions about his own experience as a refugee.
Upreti was only 6 months old when his family fled Bhutan, but the stories passed down from his parents paint a dismal picture of that time.
Those who advocated for their freedom were met with violence. Refusing to adapt to the required culture resulted in human rights violations.
“There was a continuous pressure from the government, either physically or verbally, for people to flee the country,” Upreti said.
For three days, Upreti’s family traveled through the jungle to escape the tyranny. Along the way, Upreti fell ill and his parents worried he wouldn’t survive the journey to Nepal.
But he clung to life and made it to the refugee camps, where conditions were hardly better.
“You never had access to electricity. You didn’t always have access to food and water,” Upreti said. “We’ve seen people die from disease that is easily curable.”
Upreti never imagined he would get out of camp or receive a proper education. Everything he could remember existed there.
It was a hopeless place.
“You don’t expect to have a dream,” he said. “I just felt like this is it, this is all I know and all I’ll ever be.”
For a long time, it was. To many of the refugees, life ended at the border of the camp. There was no leaving. Everything they had existed within those two square miles that housed 18,000 exiles.
“That’s how we spent 20 years at camp, surviving one day at a time,” he said.
After resettling to the United States, Upreti faced a new set of challenges. His family was the first Bhutanese family in Twin Falls, meaning they had no mentors to help them understand the culture of their new country.
Upreti barely spoke English. He tried to enroll in high school, but he was turned away; he was too old.The customs here were different, and getting used to them would take some time.
But Upreti was undaunted.
“Because we suffered so much in our lives, we were adaptable to change,” he said.
Many Nepali traditions don’t translate to American culture. For example, in Bhutan it is considered disrespectful to make eye contact with someone older than you. In America, it is rude not to make eye contact, which made job interviews very confusing for Upreti.
At school, Upreti was taught to fold his arms across his chest, an action associated with positive connotations in his culture. In the U.S., this kind of body language would be interpreted as abrasive or off-putting.
Despite the language barrier and culture shock, Upreti was happy to be stateside. Every new challenge was a welcome change of pace from the past two decades of hardship.
“Compared to surviving in the camp, this was nowhere near as difficult,” he said.
So Upreti got to work. He started by obtaining his GED diploma. Subsequently, he completed two separate associate degrees in liberal arts and sociology at the College of Southern Idaho.
While holding down multiple jobs and caring for his family, Upreti graduated summa cum laude with his Bachelor of Science degree from Idaho State University.
Currently, he is working on his Master of Business Administration at Idaho State University in Pocatello.
“I think my life in camp prepared me for the worst,” Upreti said. “It’s not that I’m particularly talented or gifted, I just worked very hard.”
