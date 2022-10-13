A high school senior from Paul named Distinguished Young Women of Idaho

PAUL — A young woman from Paul was named the overall winner at a statewide program for young women last weekend.

Claire Neibaur was one of three contestants from the Magic Valley to appear in the Distinguished Young Women of Idaho contest, which took place on Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 at the Civic Auditorium in Idaho Falls.

Neibaur, a Minico High School senior, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Idaho.

Neibaur hadn’t done a competition-style program before. She said her favorite parts of the weekend were spending time with the other contestants and helping with a service project of packaging donations for the needy.

“I’ve always kept a 4.0, and I have good grades, but there were really, really smart girls up there,” Neibaur said. “Grades and interview, it’s all a part of it. I feel confident talking to people, but interview skills and being put on the spot isn’t always my thing. I did not think I would be in the top ten, and it was a really big surprise.”

Billed as the oldest and largest scholarship program for high school girls, the Distinguished Young Women program evaluates participants in five categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness, and self-expression.

Neibur was awarded prizes for fitness, as well as for her talent performance of Contemporary Pointe Ballet. All together, Neibaur was awarded scholarships totaling $5,250 over the weekend. In April, Neibaur was named regional Distinguished Young Woman of North Mini-Cassia in April, where she received $3,300 in scholarship awards. Neibaur would like to attend Utah State University and hopes to pursue Veterinary Medicine.

Neibauer will advance to the national level at the 66th Distinguished Young Women National Finals in Mobile, Alabama, in June 2023.

Andi Bulkeley from Burley received $3,550 as regional South Mini-Cassia winner in April. At the state contest last weekend, Bulkeley won a Be Your Best Self Scholarship for $600 for her work in bettering the Burley community.

Maddi Barfuss from Twin Falls also attended the competition and played a violin medley of the Phantom of the Opera for the talent portion. Barfuss’s preferred school is Utah State University; she would like to pursue nursing.

Distinguished Young Women program, formerly America’s Junior Miss, was founded in 1958 as a way to reward the accomplishments of high school senior girls seeking to pursue higher education.