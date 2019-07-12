BOISE — Premera Blue Cross, the largest health insurance company in the Pacific Northwest, must pay $10 million to 30 different states, including Idaho, over security breaches that occurred in 2014-15 due to “failure to secure sensitive consumer data,” according to a press release from Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
Idaho had more than 270,000 customers affected and will receive $240,000 in the settlement, which will go into Idaho’s Consumer Protection Fund. Overall, 10.4 million people were affected by the breaches.
According to the press release, between May 2014 and March 2015, “cybersecurity vulnerabilities” allowed a hacker access to sensitive information, including Social Security numbers, addresses and bank account information.
“Despite repeated warnings about shortcomings in their systems, the company did not take the necessary steps to resolve those issues,” Wasden said in a statement. “As a result, sensitive information was compromised. This settlement forces the company to take responsibility for sitting on its hands and ensures this won’t be the case again.”
In addition to paying the settlement, Premera Blue Cross must also hire a chief security information officer and take measures to improve its overall security.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.