A guide to public art in the Magic Valley

Nearly all previous years’ Art and Soul works have found homes at the homes of collectors or businesses, but a few pieces still remain in public view.
The Diligent Usher in the park at the North Five Points corner welcomes visitors heading toward downtown Twin Falls.
Originally installed in 2016, the sculpture from metal sculptors Greg and Brock Bartlett depicts the tremendous amount of labor involved in creating the canal systems that deliver water to crops in the Magic Valley. The life-size horse is pulling an antique scraper donated from the Twin Falls County Historical Society.
Other public artwork in and around Twin Falls is easy to find.
Two pieces stand along the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, one on either side of the I.B. Perrine Bridge, as you enter town from the north.
The Twins by David Clemons, on the east side of the bridge, was dedicated in April 2008. The statue emphasizes the canyon’s importance to the area.
A statue of I.B. Perrine himself, on the west side, was dedicated in 2004 during the city’s centennial year. Perrine was an early settler and developer of the city who was monumental in helping give irrigation water to the Magic Valley.
Three pieces of art in the Twin Falls Downtown Commons share space on the corner of Main Street and Hansen Street.
A Vision of Tomorrow by sculptor Dave LaMure Jr. honors City of Twin Falls assistant engineer and surveyor John E. Hayes.
The Rolling Waters kaleidoscope in front of City Hall is by artists Eddie and Mary Elizabeth Phillips. It’s an interactive piece installed in September 2018.
The five-piece mural including paintings Whimsical Holstein Cow by Carolyn J. McCoy and The Crops Are Taking Off by Erik Winther, line the side of the building and show artistic renderings of life in the Magic Valley.
Neighboring towns Filer and Buhl have their own pieces of art.
In Filer, a long mural painted on the Merchant Building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds shows fairgoers, exhibits and rides, commemorating time spent at the Twin Falls County Fair.
In Buhl, the “Trout Capital of the World,” a flattened metal sculpture of a trout hangs off the side of a building at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Main Street.
More artwork is scattered among the towns of the Magic Valley. Simply driving around and looking will net an artistic adventure in itself.