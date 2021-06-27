 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A guide to public art in the Magic Valley
0 comments
alert featured

A guide to public art in the Magic Valley

{{featured_button_text}}
Public art around Twin Falls

A Vision of Tomorrow by sculptor Dave LaMure Jr. from Kimberly sits on the corner of Main Street and Hansen Street at the Twin Falls Downtown Commons. Honoring John E. Hayes, an assistant engineer and surveyor for the City of Twin Falls in 1904, one plaque at the sculpture reads, "This place we call home began with a vision. So I ask, how will you use your determination, skills and vision to realize your dreams?" - John Hayes

 JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Nearly all previous years’ Art and Soul works have found homes at the homes of collectors or businesses, but a few pieces still remain in public view.

The Diligent Usher in the park at the North Five Points corner welcomes visitors heading toward downtown Twin Falls.

Public art around Twin Falls

Sitting at the North Five Points corner in Twin Falls, the Diligent Usher by Greg and Brock Bartlett is one of only a few public art pieces still on display from prior year Art and Soul in the Magic Valley events. The sculpture was installed in 2016 and depicts the tremendous amount of physical labor involved into creating the canal systems of the Magic Valley.

Originally installed in 2016, the sculpture from metal sculptors Greg and Brock Bartlett depicts the tremendous amount of labor involved in creating the canal systems that deliver water to crops in the Magic Valley. The life-size horse is pulling an antique scraper donated from the Twin Falls County Historical Society.

Other public artwork in and around Twin Falls is easy to find.

Two pieces stand along the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, one on either side of the I.B. Perrine Bridge, as you enter town from the north.

The Twins by David Clemons, on the east side of the bridge, was dedicated in April 2008. The statue emphasizes the canyon’s importance to the area.

Public art around Twin Falls

The Twins sculpture on the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail, designed and created by David Clemons from Coeur d'Alene, was dedicated in April 2008. The statue emphasizes the canyon's importance to Twin Falls and holds lots of meaning to the community.

A statue of I.B. Perrine himself, on the west side, was dedicated in 2004 during the city’s centennial year. Perrine was an early settler and developer of the city who was monumental in helping give irrigation water to the Magic Valley.

Public art around Twin Falls

A statue of I.B. Perrine, an early Twin Falls settler and developer, is on display along the Snake River Canyon Rim Trail just west of the I. B. Perrine bridge. Sculptor Ralph Lehrman had his piece adopted to the spot in 2004, the centennial year of the city of Twin Falls.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three pieces of art in the Twin Falls Downtown Commons share space on the corner of Main Street and Hansen Street.

A Vision of Tomorrow by sculptor Dave LaMure Jr. honors City of Twin Falls assistant engineer and surveyor John E. Hayes.

The Rolling Waters kaleidoscope in front of City Hall is by artists Eddie and Mary Elizabeth Phillips. It’s an interactive piece installed in September 2018.

Public art around Twin Falls

The Rolling Waters downtown kaleidoscope by artists Eddie and Mary Elizabeth Phillips in Twin Falls was made from recycled steel and glass from the Texas couple. The interactive art piece on the corner of Main Street and Hansen Street as installed in September 2018 as a gift from the Janice Seagraves Family Foundation.

The five-piece mural including paintings Whimsical Holstein Cow by Carolyn J. McCoy and The Crops Are Taking Off by Erik Winther, line the side of the building and show artistic renderings of life in the Magic Valley.

Public art around Twin Falls

A five-piece mural is on display in the Twin Falls Downtown Commons on the corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Opened in July 2018, art work such as the Whimsical Holstein Cow by artist Carolyn J. McCoy from Buhl, and The Crops Are Taking Off by artist Erik Winther from Buhl, show artistic renderings of life in the Magic Valley.

Neighboring towns Filer and Buhl have their own pieces of art.

In Filer, a long mural painted on the Merchant Building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds shows fairgoers, exhibits and rides, commemorating time spent at the Twin Falls County Fair.

Public art around Twin Falls

The exterior of a wall on the Merchant Building at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds along Fair Avenue features a large mural of fairgoers, exhibits and rides. Artist Nancy Balyeat of Great Falls, Montana painted the mural to commemorate the 100 year anniversary of the Twin Falls County Fair.

In Buhl, the “Trout Capital of the World,” a flattened metal sculpture of a trout hangs off the side of a building at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and Main Street.

Public art around Twin Falls

Students from the University of Idaho art department drew designs for a piece of artwork to be placed in Buhl as part of the city's centennial in 2006. The winning design, created by Cindy Darnell, was of a metal trout sculpture, however, after the 3D version acquired copious pigeon droppings, the sculpture was flattened and hung on the building on the southwest corner of Broadway Avenue and Main Street

More artwork is scattered among the towns of the Magic Valley. Simply driving around and looking will net an artistic adventure in itself.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: YouTube star mows through crepes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News