Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it. If you haven’t got anything planned for your sweetheart yet or just really want to impress them, local places and events are a great way to plan something fun.

Here’s a list of what the Magic Valley is offering for this year’s Valentine’s Day:

Dinners and events

Four-course meal at Canyon Crest: Redhawk at Canyon Crest Event Center will be putting on a four-course dinner from 4 to 10 p.m., February 14. The meal is $89.95. You can reserve your table at opentable.com/r/redhawk-gastropub-twin-falls.

Yellow Brick Cafe wine dinner:

Yellow Brick Cafe is holding its Valentine’s Day celebration dinner at 6:30 p.m., Feb. 11. They will have a chef-driven menu with expertly paired wines from around the globe. It’s on a first-come, first-serve basis. Tickets are $150 per person with wine pairings and $115 per person for just food. Call 208-731-9873 to reserve your spot.

Milner’s Gate: Milner’s Gate will be celebrating Valentine’s Day all week, starting Feb. 9 through Feb. 16, for those who can’t make it on the actual day. They will be featuring a couples dinner for two, plus great specials if you’re riding solo this year. Call 208-293-8250 to make your reservations.

Holesinky Winery: The XOXO Wine Event will be held from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Feb. 11 at Holesinky Winery. The evening will be filled with wine, food, and live music by Ellie Mae. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets get you entry and include a token for the XOXO wine treat which includes a glass of sparkling wine, mini charcuterie, and a delectable gourmet cupcake. Find out more at holesinsky.com/events

Valentine’s arts and crafts:

The Twin Falls Public Library will be hosting a Valentine’s Day-themed arts and craft event for all ages from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Feb. 11.

Sweetheart dinner: If you’re in the MiniCassia area, you and your partner can attend this Sweetheart Dinner for $70. It will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. on Feb. 14. It includes a pasta bar, salad breadsticks and cheesecake as well as live music by Carson Hasher. You can get your tickets at eventbrite.com/e/sweetheart-dinner-tickets-519045136977?aff=ALLEVENTS.

The Relationship Show: Comedians will choose a willing couple from the audience, get their story of how they met and fell in love and then reenact it live on the stage. This is the eighth year of this show being put on and is one of the most popular comedy shows in the Magic Valley. The show will take place at 7 p.m., Feb. 17 and 18. Tickets can be bought at orpheumtwinfalls.com/shows

.

CloverLeaf Farm Market:

CloverLeaf will hold a Valentine’s Sip n’ Scoop event from 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 17 at its Main Avenue location. They will offer four different ice creams and four different wines and beers to try. Cost is $20.

Flowers and candy

Don’t stick to the box stores. Here are some local options to make your gift extra special and to help a local business:

Canyon Floral, 208-733-9292

Petal Pushers, 208-423-4235

Absolutely Flowers, 208-734-2800

Fox Floral, 208-733-2674

Idaho Flower Company, 208-644-1140

Frederickson’s Candy, 208-733-7624

Daisy’s Olde Time Confections, 208-733-7171

More Valentine’s Day ideas

Want something different than the usual Valentine’s Day gifts and activities? Here are some other Magic Valley places to try for a special date:

Gemstone Climbing Gym, 208-329-7257

The Bearded Axe, 208-933-2937

Fillmore Bed and Breakfast, 702-580-3310

Hands On, 208-736-4475

Koto Brewing Company, 208-933-257

Laser Mania Family Fun Center, 208-733-0773