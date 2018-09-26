JEROME — Hundreds of volunteers worked to beautify their cities this summer, and the results of Operation Facelift are now in.
On Tuesday, the Southern Idaho Economic Development Organization announced the winners of the eighth annual Operation Facelift. Heyburn, Rupert and Glenns Ferry took prizes for projects such as a resurfaced roller hockey rink and an illuminated water tower.
Operation Facelift is an annual event designed to revitalize downtowns throughout the region.
“The city of Rupert wins every single year,” SIEDO Executive Director Connie Stopher said. “They have hundreds of volunteers that turn out. “
More than 650 people participated in 12 projects throughout the community.
But the award for the “Best Overall Community Facelift” this year went to Glenns Ferry. Here’s a recap of the projects that won:
Best Placemaking Facelift: Heyburn volunteers revamped the city’s roller hockey rink, with assistance from the Mini-Cassia Inline Hockey Association, which raised $37,000 for the resurfacing.
Best Small Business Facelift: Rupert volunteers made major improvements to Autumn Haven Assisted Living, painting safety curbs, cleaning rain gutters, trimming bushes, weeding and planting flower boxes.
Best Community Art Facelift: Rupert also won this award for its work to add LED lights onto the water tower at City Hall.
Best Overall Community Facelift: Glenns Ferry had multiple projects, including a new mural on the side of the Historic Opera Theatre; parking lot upgrades at the Three Island Senior Center; and new paint at the Redford Motel and at the community booth at the fairgrounds. The city won the award for best overall face-lift due to the number of projects with a cohesive color scheme.
