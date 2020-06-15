A glimpse of the past: Families explore American history, old farming tools and more

×
Kyleigh Gratzer, 13, pets cows in the petting zoo Saturday during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
Tinsmith Gary Makey, of Idaho Falls, forms a cup from tin Saturday during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
JEROME — It was a sight mothers living in America 150 years ago probably would have recognized: A pair of sisters taking turns wringing out the laundry and hanging it on the line while their brothers shelled corn and other children churned butter.
But mothers of the past probably couldn’t have imaged that this scene in Jerome on Saturday included kids waiting in line and doing these things for fun.
These old-time chores were part of the excitement at the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
Nearby, Abraham Lincoln wisely refused to comment on modern politics, a mountain man made lead balls and a Confederate soldier joined a Union soldier in firing a cannon.
Across the way was a larger-than-normal turnout at the truck show, a petting zoo, wagon rides and model trains.
Tinsmith Gary Makey, of Idaho Falls, forms a cup from tin Saturday during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kyleigh Gratzer, 13, pets cows in the petting zoo Saturday during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Kevin Andrus and Brooklynn Littleton watch as Tinsmith Gary Makey forms a cup Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln Presenter Skip Critell talks to Vicki Donoho about artifacts her has on display Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Antique trucks sit on display Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 2nd annual Truck Show at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dea Wilber, left, asks questions from Kyle Whiteley before trying her hand at tomahawk throwing Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Corrin Maustionnio learns how to throw a knife from Kyle Whiteley on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Collectors show of their antique tractors Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Kyleigh Gratzer, 13, pets cows in the petting zoo Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
People enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Nancy Makey, of Idaho Falls, weaves a bottle holder Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Dea Wilber, left, tries her hand at tomahawk throwing Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A 1960 Peterbilt T-65 sits on display Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 2nd annual Truck Show at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Collectors show of their antique tractors Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln Presenter Skip Critell shows off artifacts Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Beau Newhouse tries to crank start his McCormick Deering engine from the 1920s on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Collectors show of their antique tractors Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A 1928 Case Model K 1832 Cross Motor sits on display for citizens to enjoy Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Leonard and Diane Crismor step out of the old Medical Office on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Community members look at a 1957 Dodge W-1100 sitting on display Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 2nd annual Truck Show at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Tom Thackeray walks towards the old Post Office on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Collectors show of their antique tractors Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Treycer Lee, 6, feeds goats in the petting zoo Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
A trio of civil war re-enactor rifles sit on display Saturday, June 13, 2020, during the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
