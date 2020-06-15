A glimpse of the past: Families explore American history, old farming tools and more

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

JEROME — It was a sight mothers living in America 150 years ago probably would have recognized: A pair of sisters taking turns wringing out the laundry and hanging it on the line while their brothers shelled corn and other children churned butter.

But mothers of the past probably couldn’t have imaged that this scene in Jerome on Saturday included kids waiting in line and doing these things for fun.

These old-time chores were part of the excitement at the 37th annual Live History Day at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum in Jerome.

Nearby, Abraham Lincoln wisely refused to comment on modern politics, a mountain man made lead balls and a Confederate soldier joined a Union soldier in firing a cannon.

Across the way was a larger-than-normal turnout at the truck show, a petting zoo, wagon rides and model trains.

