A fond farewell

Ahmed Matlab, 8, holds a sign with a message of peace during a candlelight vigil Thursday, July 7, 2016, at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls Idaho. Ahmed was one of dozens of people that attended the vigil to pray for the people killed in the Baghdad bombing on July 3.
Burley sophomore Amari Whiting poses for a portrait Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Burley High School in Burley, Idaho. During the state tournament, Whiting broke four individual state records over the course of three games. She is the 2021 girls basketball player of the year.
Aerial Globe Contortionist Juliette Carballo, 17, demonstrates her routine Thursday, July 5, 2018, at Cirque Italia in the parking lot next to Magic Valley Cinema in Twin Falls, Idaho. Carballo is a sixth-generation circus performer. She started practicing at 3-years-old and made her debut at 9.
Inmates walk the yard during recreation time Friday, July 13, 2018, at the Twin Falls County Jail in Twin Falls, Idaho. With 80 percent of Twin Falls inmates being felons, who typically stay at the jail longer and are held under a higher bond, the jail is facing overcrowding issues the city is not prepared for. The 224-bed jail has housed as many as 270 inmates at a time over the past year. Since 2015, the average length of time an inmate stayed at the jail has doubled from 12 days to 24 days.
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) catches a deep throw for a touchdown before BYU defensive back Micah Hannemann (7) can intercept it Thursday, Oct. 20, 2016, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Goldsmith John Boyer sets stones in a ring Friday, Dec. 30, 2016, at Boyer Jewelry in Twin Falls Idaho. Boyer has owned his store for 25 years. For Boyer, the craft has never been a hobby but a lifelong career and business. 'As soon as I entered this world of gold and diamonds and jewelry...it felt so comfortable,' he says. 'It's where I belong. It's not what I do, it's who I am.'
Elle Christensen, 14, performs a backflip as she competes in the Women's Open class Saturday, July 14, 2018, during the 20th annual Wake in the Snake wakeboarding competition at the River's Edge Golf Course in Burley, Idaho. Christensen finished first in her category.
Retired Army Specialist Jerad McCann repels down after reaching the top of Hostess Gully on Saturday, July 29, 2017, during the Warrior's Rock climbing event at Castle Rock State Park in Almo Idaho. This is McCann's first time rock climbing outside of the army. The event is designed to break veterans together with their families through a rock climbing weekend.
Ajaks Nay is bucked from his sheep as he leaves the gate Thursday, July 16, 2020, during the Mutton Bustin' portion of the Oakley Pioneer Days Gymkhana at the rodeo arena in Oakley, Idaho. Mutton Bustin' is a rodeo event that focuses on children riding sheep for a full six seconds without falling off to qualify for a score. Scores are awarded based on style of the rider and the aggressiveness of the sheep.
Kato Sedano, of Jerome, takes a swing at Bronc Marriott on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, during the 42nd annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Marriott defeated Sedano by TKO.
Fair attendees enjoy a spin on the Tornado ride Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho.
Welder Scott Pearson works on a project Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Westec in Jerome, Idaho. Last fall, he spent nights and weekends in welding classes at the College of Southern Idaho’s Mini-Cassia Extension. It’s the first step in pursuit of an engineering degree to move away from backbreaking construction work and into an office setting. Without the Weekend College Plus program, Pearson would not be able to attend school because he has to work to provide for his family.
Maddie Landrum, 16, plays a pick-up match Thursday, July 7, 2016, at Salmon Park in Burley Idaho. In recent years the tennis courts have fallen into disrepair, with numerous large cracks covering most of the surface. Burley High School is considering playing all of their tennis matches on opposing teams' courts this year.
TWIN FALLS — Six years ago I joined the Times-News.
I was both excited and terrified to shoot for a paper I greatly admired. With only one prior newspaper job, I wasn’t confident my skills were at the level I wanted them to be.
My first assignment changed that mindset.
Chief Photographer Drew Nash sent me to Burley to photograph cracks in a tennis court. Not the most glamorous of stories, but important for our readers to know. This was my chance to prove myself.
Once I arrived I discovered that the battery in one of the cameras was completely dead. The second camera’s battery was in the process of dying. I had 10 minutes and about 30 frames to make a memorable image.
The result was better than I had hoped.
I found a couple of people playing a pick-up game and photographed the shadow of one of the players next to a large crack in the court. With barely functioning equipment I managed to capture an image I was proud of.
Although unintentional on his part — Nash thought the cameras were charged — Nash helped me find the confidence to believe in myself. That was the first of many lessons he’d teach me over the next six years as both a friend and mentor.
My time at the Times-News has genuinely been the highlight of my career. I’ve had the opportunity to meet hundreds of incredible people and photograph countless stories.
From Eddie Braun jumping over the canyon in a steam-powered rocket to chasing wildfires with the Bureau of Land Management, my time here has definitely been memorable.
Some moments that will always stick with me include the 4 a.m. deadlines after Boise State Football games, photographing President Donald Trump at one of his rallies, rock climbing with veterans at Castle Rock State Park and interviewing inmates at the Idaho State Correctional Center.
I’ve been scuba diving, attended paranormal investigations, flown over Shoshone Falls in several very small planes and documented refugee families in our community. The life experiences accumulated on the job are opportunities I never would have had elsewhere.
For that, I am truly grateful.
Soon I will be moving to be closer to my son. Although we are both excited to avoid the four-hour weekly drive I make to pick him up and the freedom he’ll now have to join extracurricular activities, it’s still bittersweet to say goodbye to a place that has become such a big part of our story.
The people we have met in the numerous communities we cover have made the Magic Valley feel like home.
Thank you for the wonderful memories.
