A fond farewell

TWIN FALLS — Six years ago I joined the Times-News.

I was both excited and terrified to shoot for a paper I greatly admired. With only one prior newspaper job, I wasn’t confident my skills were at the level I wanted them to be.

My first assignment changed that mindset.

Chief Photographer Drew Nash sent me to Burley to photograph cracks in a tennis court. Not the most glamorous of stories, but important for our readers to know. This was my chance to prove myself.

Once I arrived I discovered that the battery in one of the cameras was completely dead. The second camera’s battery was in the process of dying. I had 10 minutes and about 30 frames to make a memorable image.

The result was better than I had hoped.

I found a couple of people playing a pick-up game and photographed the shadow of one of the players next to a large crack in the court. With barely functioning equipment I managed to capture an image I was proud of.

Although unintentional on his part — Nash thought the cameras were charged — Nash helped me find the confidence to believe in myself. That was the first of many lessons he’d teach me over the next six years as both a friend and mentor.

My time at the Times-News has genuinely been the highlight of my career. I’ve had the opportunity to meet hundreds of incredible people and photograph countless stories.

From Eddie Braun jumping over the canyon in a steam-powered rocket to chasing wildfires with the Bureau of Land Management, my time here has definitely been memorable.

Some moments that will always stick with me include the 4 a.m. deadlines after Boise State Football games, photographing President Donald Trump at one of his rallies, rock climbing with veterans at Castle Rock State Park and interviewing inmates at the Idaho State Correctional Center.

I’ve been scuba diving, attended paranormal investigations, flown over Shoshone Falls in several very small planes and documented refugee families in our community. The life experiences accumulated on the job are opportunities I never would have had elsewhere.

For that, I am truly grateful.

Soon I will be moving to be closer to my son. Although we are both excited to avoid the four-hour weekly drive I make to pick him up and the freedom he’ll now have to join extracurricular activities, it’s still bittersweet to say goodbye to a place that has become such a big part of our story.

The people we have met in the numerous communities we cover have made the Magic Valley feel like home.

Thank you for the wonderful memories.