A fish tale: Fish show up on residents’ lawns

TWIN FALLS — Some residents woke up Friday morning to fish — dead fish thrown into yards, on driveways and on streets.

“I was definitely weird,” said Carrie Lu, who lives near the canyon rim.

There was a trout on her driveway and she noticed three more when she drove down the street.

John Quintana, who lives in the presidential street area in Twin Falls, said on social media that he spotted several fish in his yard and in the back of his truck.

“Better fish than eggs,” he wrote.

Then there was an incident reported at the Arctic Circle restaurant in Buhl. Workers said they found fish strewn around the business, along with evidence that some fish had been pressed against some of the windows.

An Idaho Department of Fish & Game officer called the restaurant but by that time employees had thrown away the fish, leaving not a lot to investigate, Fish and Game spokesman Terry Thompson said. Employees provided some photos that led the Fish & Game officer to believe the fish, due to its worn fins, likely came from a commercial hatchery.

“We don’t know the background of the fish,” Thompson said. But before anyone thinks about pulling the same stunt, if evidence came forth there was wanton waste of wildlife, “there could be repercussions.”

But there is a chance that the fish may have died at a hatchery of natural causes and some mischievous people got possession of them, he added.

Lt. Craig Stotts said the police department hadn’t been notified of the “cod” situation, but he and city spokesman Josh Palmer offered a theory.

“Last year around the same time we had similar reports,” said Stotts. The city was draining its pressure irrigation ponds and found that there were birds pulling small fish out and dropping them onto lawns.

Palmer said that those fish, however, were small and were dropped near the ponds, so the theory might not jibe.

Another social media poster said she has a clue as to the identity of the culprits. Upon seeing fish around her house and others, she checked her security system and video showed some individuals throwing fish at about 12:30 a.m. Friday.

“I know at least two blocks were hit by fish,” she said.

An animal control officer came to the house and took photos as well as a copy of the video, she said.

Twin Falls animal control, apparently not wanting to be lured into the article, did not respond to a request for comments.

Whether the video will help reel in the culprits remains to be seen, and whether they plead gill-ty is another story.