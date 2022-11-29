A fee hike is on the horizon for Sawtooth Fairfield District rec sites

As Idaho's wilderness and forests continue to see increased visitors, parks administrators are looking at fee increases to help keep up with demand.

Eight sites in the Sawtooth National Forest Fairfield District already have user fees in place. For those sites, fees would increase. Five sites that currently have no fees for camping would see new fees put into place.

Popular sites like Baumgartner Camp, the Baumgartner Hot Pool day use area, Pioneer Campground and Bear Creek Transfer Camp will see new or increased fees.

In a statement about the proposed increase, Fairfield District Ranger Marty Gmelin said extra generated revenue will help protect and preserve the sites amid increased demands for recreation.

“We recognize how important these sites are to our local communities and those who use the sites,” Gmelin said. “These fee increases will help us maintain the sites to the level and quality people have come to expect as well as make the fees more consistent throughout the state.”

Under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act of 2004, the Forest Service may collect fees at certain recreation sites to be used locally for maintenance, operations and improvements.

According to the Fairfield Ranger District, revenue raised through recreation fees would help the forests improve infrastructure at campsites and day-use sites; allow for hiring additional recreation staff during the season of operation; and create a more financially-sustainable developed recreation program for the future.

The proposed fee changes must be approved by a citizens' advisory committee, and the Fairfield Ranger District is accepting public comment through Jan. 6. Comments can be made by mail addressed to Sawtooth National Forest, Attn: Marty Gmelin, 102 First St. East, Fairfield, Idaho, 83327. Comments can also be made online or by phone at 208-764-3202.