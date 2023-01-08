A driving force: Two-sport star Cody Power leads the way for Dietrich

Cody Power’s athleticism spoke for itself last fall. Now the two-sport athlete looks to carry the momentum onto the basketball court.

A dominating force for the Dietrich football team, Power rolled up a whopping 3,525 all-purpose yards and accounted for 51 touchdowns, including 1,865 yards through the air for 24 scores. The Blue Devils appeared in the state championship game, and even though the game didn’t end in Dietrich’s favor, Power’s accomplishments were recognizable.

“We performed well and exceeded everyone’s expectations,” Power said.

In December, he was named first-team quarterback for 1A D2 All-Idaho Football.

Now, Power has switched gears to take his position as point guard for the school’s basketball team, but the tough football season presented an early obstacle.

“In the first quarter of the championship game, while going for a tackle, I tore a ligament in my pinky,” Power told the Times-News this week. “It was a challenge to finish the rest of the game.”

He found himself in a cast during the first month of the basketball season, only able to watch from the bench with anticipation.

“Keep working hard and never quit, having that down puts you in good shape,” he said. “It was hard sitting out. I don’t want to be missing the senior year of basketball.”

Still, Power wasn’t one to waste time or let his team down. He found it useful to communicate his knowledge to the other guards and felt valued while the team navigated the opening schedule.

“I sat by the coach and gave as much input as I could, from the knowledge I have,” Powers said. “I focused on helping out the other guards and have been able to see their improvement reading the floor.”

The Blue Devils (4-3) are averaging nearly 60 points per game, with Layne Dilworth and Connor Perkins both hitting double-doubles against Hansen on Dec. 7.

Time heals. Power has found his way back onto the court after his cast was removed three weeks ago.

“I’m back now and I’m feeling pretty good,” Power said. “The team is meshing together.”

Power appears to be making up for lost time, too. During a Jan. 3 game against Glenns Ferry, he contributed 24 points and eight rebounds in a 73-40 win. Two days later, Power hit for 14 points against Sun Valley Community School.

There is some caution but taping his finger provides confidence and movement. Power has played multiple positions but primarily at the point.

“I enjoy leading the team, controlling the ball and helping everyone from there,” he said.

Dietrich head coach Wayne Dill added, “He gets players in the right spot, and they listen to him.”

Power has been involved in sports from a young age, fueled by his family and community support. He played a few seasons with his brother, Brady, and credits that to his development and understanding of the game.

“We have great potential as a team,” Power said.