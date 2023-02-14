With one month to go until the March 14 school bond and levy election, many voters may find that their polling location has changed.

Six polling places in Cassia County and five in Twin Falls County that had been used for more than a decade will no longer host voting on election day.

For many years, both counties have used The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints' buildings for several polling locations. But a technicality in the church’s new facilities-use agreement would make it unconstitutional for the counties to sign the contract.

It's nothing scandalous: The church's use agreement specified that, in the event of any calamity or fire damages, liability issues would be managed from church headquarters in Utah. Counties, however, have their own liability policy defined by statute.

The only option for the counties was to find new polling locations.

The most plentiful locations that meet the requirements for polling places in rural areas are often churches, said Cassia County Clerk Joe Larsen.

"Most of them in our area are from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and they’ve been very generous in letting us use those facilities through the years until this liability issue has manifested itself.”

Twin Falls County Clerk Christina Glasscock said the churches were an ideal location for elections.

“We’ve been using the LDS churches for over 15 years or more,” Glasscock said. “And they’ve been great.

"They’re great facilities, great for parking, ADA issues, that’s why we like to use churches throughout the community, and all of them are very gracious and welcoming to the community to have voters come in there and use that facility.”

Bills would spell changes for schools, elections

Over the years, Glasscock, Larsen, and other county clerks have reduced the number of schools used for polling places. The large spaces, ample parking, ADA compliance, and fewer competing activities at the locations make churches ideal.

Although Idaho state law requires public schools to be available to be used as polling places, many county clerks prefer to use other locations. Parking at schools is more of a challenge, and there are more non-voters present, and parking can be limited. Also, school security has changed over the years and the threat of lockdown is a deterrent to using them for polls.

In Cassia County, four precincts will now share one polling place, two precincts will share another.

Larsen said there was a silver lining that came with combining polling locations. Combining precincts reduces personnel and equipment, reducing costs to the taxpayer.

“All in all it’s not been a bad thing for us,” Larsen said.

Voters will be notified by mail of their new locations. Information on poling places can also be found online at VoteIdaho.gov.

To help make schools a more suitable location for voting, Rep. Greg Lanting introduced a bill in the Idaho State Legislature to eliminate in-person instruction on the May and November election days. By keeping students at home twice a year, the security concerns over using schools for polling places would be reduced.

Another bill currently before lawmakers would reduce the number of elections held each year from four to two, eliminating the March and August elections.