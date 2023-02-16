TWIN FALLS — After a difficult year, Grumpy the dog is happy.

This healthy-looking pit bull cross loves being scratched and has a smile on his face. Perhaps the biggest thing is that he now has a new owner.

Things are much different now than they were in September when Grumpy came into the Twin Falls animal shelter emaciated, weighing 43 pounds with ribs clearly showing.

“He was a skeleton,” said Debbie Blackwood, shelter director.

But underneath that rough exterior was a sweetheart of a dog. Plus, he gets along with cats. As far as the name “Grumpy,” that is the name the previous owner gave him and isn’t meant to be taken literally, Blackwood said.

When animals come into the shelter in Grumpy's condition, “you go into major rescue mode,” she said.

Animal shelter workers see an estimated five to 10 animals each year in that type of shape, where it is determined through medical tests that the dog wasn’t diseased, but just malnourished.

It was going to take effort to get Grumpy, who along with two other dogs was confiscated from his previous owner after a neighbor expressed concern about the dogs' condition.

“We’ve always been a rescue,” Blackwood said. Instead of deciding animals in Grumpy’s condition might be beyond hope, it is the shelter's desire to save them.

"Our staff is extremely driven to assess what is wrong with an animal and give it the benefit of a doubt,” she said.

But that attention doesn’t come for free. Expenses add up for medical care, spaying or neutering, vaccinations and foster supplies.

The 15th annual Furrball, set for March 11 at the Canyon Crest Event Center, raises money for the shelter’s medical care fund to ensure the furry friends “are at their healthiest and happiest when adopted by their new families,” a press release said. Food, dancing, a live band, raffle, silent auction and a no-host bar are planned for the event.

In his condition, Grumpy was taken to a quieter area of the shelter and put on a restrictive diet of a chicken, rice and egg mixture.

Progress was made and soon after a staff member was taking Grumpy on van rides during a lunch break to gain the animal's trust, Blackwood said.

Grumpy gained more than 20 pounds but still didn’t have a new owner — until Wednesday. That's when Twin Falls resident Dylon Grimes saw the dog, along with the “before” photos of how the dog looked in September.

Dylon Grimes of Twin Falls said Grumpy is happy, likes his rump scratched and looks to be “a perfect fit” for him and his other dog. Although Grimes is optimistic that things will work out, the shelter made the adoption on a trial basis.

Grumpy will have some personality traits, including being “food possessive,” due to his hard life when he was starving, Blackwood said, but called the dog a “sweetheart.”

Blackwood is hoping for another success story.

Since People for Pets-Magic Valley Humane Society started getting involved with the animal shelter in 1988, euthanasia rates have plummeted, with many more positive outcomes, she said, in which the animal’s owner is found or someone adopts the pet.

And to make positive outcomes at a high rate, people adopting pets are given advice on the needs of a new pet, including giving it time to adjust to its new environment.

“We try to set people up for success,” Blackwood said.

And Blackwood hopes there are many success stories like Grumpy in the making.

“We have saved thousands of animals,” Blackwood said.

But the shelter is full, with many animals waiting for adoption.

“We’ve been saying that for years,” she said.

It's still true and Blackwood stresses that much of the solution revolves around people spaying and neutering their pets.

“It’s huge,” she said.