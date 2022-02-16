A Day of Remembrance: Commemorating the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066

TWIN FALLS — An eye-opening commemoration of the nation’s internment of Japanese Americans during World War II will be presented on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at three southern Idaho venues.

Eighty years ago this month, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, authorizing the forced removal of 120,000 Japanese Americans from their homes on the West Coast because they — two-thirds of whom were American citizens — were deemed a threat to national security. Nearly 13,000 of those who were ripped from their homes were held at the Minidoka Relocation Center north of Eden.

Latter generations condemned the government’s actions and encouraged by the Japanese-American community for more than a decade, Congress created the Civil Liberties Act of 1988, which gave surviving Japanese Americans reparations. In addition, President Ronald Reagan formally apologized for the country’s actions taken nearly 50 years prior.

But the resulting wounds to the Japanese American community — and the American psyche — have yet to heal.

Jon Osaki’s 2019 film “Alternative Facts: The Lies of Executive Order 9066,” which will be screened in Twin Falls, Ketchum and Boise, calls Roosevelt’s order “a scandal of epic proportions” and a “complete failure in democracy.”

The film “exposes the lies used to justify the order and the cover-up that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court,” publicity statements say. “The film also examines the parallels to the current climate of fear, attitudes towards immigrant communities, and similar attempts to abuse the powers of the government.”

In 2016, Osaki took his family on a pilgrimage to the Tule Lake, California, Relocation Center, where his father and his wife’s parents had been incarcerated during the second world war.

“The pilgrimage had a deep impact on my children to be able to stand on the site where their grandparents were incarcerated,” he said.

Osaki took a video of his family at Tule Lake and later put it together with old footage of his father and father-in-law talking about their experiences at the Tule Lake internment camp.

While “doing research to make sure I had all my facts straight,” he said in a related video, “I came across a report called ‘Personal Justice Denied.’ When I started reading this report, I was shocked at how much I didn’t know.”

Later during that election year, he saw growing indications of history repeating itself through the nation’s fear of immigrants.

“The incarceration of Japanese Americans is about a story of the unwanted immigrant,” Osaki said.

“It never occurred to me that the incarceration of Japanese Americans could one day be weaponized and used to justify taking actions against another group,” he said, “and it was at that point that I decided I needed to do something about it.

“And this film is me doing something about it.”

After the film presentations, Osaki and community leaders will participate in panels to discuss lessons learned from Executive Order 9066.

The presentations are free, but space is limited.

“Today more than ever, Americans need to know the truth,” the film’s trailer says. “They need to know that not only were Japanese Americans rounded up and incarcerated based on completely false information but that the government knew it. These facts were deliberated covered up for decades.”

