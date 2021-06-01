A day of mourning

On Memorial Day, the most somber of holidays, the nation honored those who lost their lives while defending our freedom.

Veterans all, these men and women weren’t the aging survivors of war we know today. Many of these patriots never made it to adulthood -- never married, never had children -- after kissing their mothers goodbye and rushing into battle.

Memorial Day was officially designated a national holiday in 1971 when the U.S. was engaged in the Vietnam War. The annual commemoration, however, is deeply rooted in traditions begun after the Civil War by mourners who placed flowers on the graves of loved ones lost in the nation’s deadliest of battles.

The date of Decoration Day — the forerunner to Memorial Day — was chosen in May when flowers were plentiful and new life abounded.

“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it,” an unknown author said. “It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”

