A COVID-19 patient in Oklahoma needed a bed. The closest one was in Boise.

BOISE — The latest COVID-19 surge is different from the last, and it’s much more dangerous, a local hospital executive said Thursday.

“The overall trend is bad. It’s looking worse than the December, January surge” of COVID-19, said Dr. Jim Souza, St. Luke’s chief physician executive.

Indeed, the number of COVID-19 patients statewide in the hospital, and particularly in intensive care units, has been rising as rapidly as it did in the fall. The hospitalizations now are at levels unseen since January.

Souza again implored the public to get vaccinated, which significantly reduces the risk of infection and severe illness.

In the fall and winter, the original coronavirus variant spread less quickly, making hot spots flare up and then die down in one place after another. The faster spreading delta variant seems to be hitting wide swaths of the U.S. at the same time.

Souza said two patients recently admitted to St. Luke’s with COVID-19 were transported to Boise from Tillamook, Oregon, and from Oklahoma.