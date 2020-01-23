A country clouded with conflict: A short history of Iraq

Like many countries, Iraq’s history is clouded with conflict.
Gaining independence in 1932, Iraq existed under monarchical rule until the government was overthrown in 1958 during a military coup that resulted in the murder of King Faisal II and the entire royal family.
Prime Minister Abdul Karim Kassem, the general who led the coup that the royal family, was murdered in 1963. Soon after the Ba’ath Party seized control. Under the Ba’ath party, Saddam Hussein was able to rise to power in 1979.
From that point on, the history of the country plays out more like a time bomb than a timeline.
In 1980, Iraq invaded Iran, sparking an eight-year conflict known as the Iran-Iraq War that ended with no real victor. Estimations of the death toll exceed 1 million people during this conflict.
Two years later, Hussein ordered his troops to invade Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. Thus began the Gulf war.
Hussein’s occupation of Kuwait lasted until 1991, but his unwillingness to cooperate with the United Nations caused continued hostilities between Iraq and numerous other countries. In 2003, The United States invaded Iraq, launching the Iraq War.
Hussein was captured in 2003 and eventually executed for crimes against humanity in 2006 — the country was in deep turmoil. Occupying forces were met with guerrilla warfare from coalitions clamoring for power. Many cities devolved into arenas of rioting and looting.
But for the citizens, the country is so much more than just the bombs and bloodshed highlighted in its hostile history.
Samer Al Zohiry remembers the beautiful landscapes — farmlands in the south and snowcapped mountains in the north. The area where he lived was comprised mainly of desert, and the Euphrates River that ran through Ramadi, Iraq, was a popular spot for children to play.
Samer spent summers swimming in the water, competing against friends to see who could dive to the bottom and retrieve the most mud. In the evenings, he fished with his uncle.
“I would spend all night walking along the river,” he said.
On days when swimming wasn’t an option, Al Zohiry played soccer in the road with his friends. Because they didn’t have nets, the children removed their shoes to mark the goal line and played barefoot.
Houses in Ramadi were made of brick with multiple rooms and flat roofs. In the summertime, his family would sleep beneath the stars on top of their house.
“It’s really, really beautiful,” he said about those nights under the stars. “It’s the most enjoyable thing that you can do in your life.”
As for the people, Samer remembers an overabundance of kindness. Communities banded together to help each other out.
If a couple was married and didn’t have enough money for a home, the neighborhood built one for them, free of charge. Each person brought a different skill set to the table and everyone chipped in. If someone went out to eat and couldn’t afford their bill, the owner of the restaurant would provide the meal free of charge.
“The unbelievable thing about Iraqi people is they’re always happy, always generous,” he said.
Samer hopes people will take the time to look past preconceived notions. Conflict with Iraq has created numerous negative stereotypes about its citizens, which he believes they don't deserve.
The country is a melting pot of ethnicity and religion, just like the United States. Most of the citizens have no affiliation with terrorist organizations, and are often victims of violence from fundamentalist groups.
After all, it was Al-Qaeda that forced Samer to leave his homeland.
Samer Al Zohiry was born during the Iran-Iraq war. He has seen friends and family members die. His home has been bombed multiple times. Despite all that, he remains focused on joyous memories, such as sleeping under the stars.
“A person my age, born in Iraq, has never seen a day without war. But you look at them and you see them laughing” he said. “They are an amazing people.”
