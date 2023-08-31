An area that was scheduled and prepped for a controlled burn this fall was ignited by a lightning strike. As of Wednesday morning, 200 acres had burned, in an area with a goal of 3,400 acres to be burned.

The Black Mountain fire is being monitored by the National Forest Service and the National Interagency Fire Center as it burns west of Rock Creek Road north of Forest Road 500, also known as the Rogerson-Oakley Road.

There are currently 140 total personnel assigned to the fire, including four hand crews, seven engines, and one helicopter.

The Black Mountain Fire was started by lightning on Aug. 20. Due to its location within the Black Hills Habitat Restoration Project area, the Sawtooth National Forest, in cooperation with adjacent agencies and stakeholders, is managing the fire for the benefit of the ecosystem under conditions that are suitable for limiting fire spread beyond the predetermined boundary lines.

High winds and warm temperatures on Tuesday evening pushed the fire north and increased its size to 200 acres.

On Wednesday, cooler temperatures and a west wind pushed the fire east into the optimal area to burn.

Nearly 150 personnel are on standby, and firefighting assets such as trucks, a helicopter, and water tanker airplanes.

Black Mountain Fire response spokesperson Jesse Bender told the Times-News that Sawtooth National Forest had been preparing for several months to conduct not only prescribed burning and vegetation reduction in the area.

“Then they got this lightning-started fire 10 days ago now, which kinda helped kickstart what they already wanted to do anyway,” Bender told the Times-News.

The area was being prepared for a burn for several months and over the summer containment lines had been established. A masticator had been used to mulch brush and vegetation along roadways. Hand crews were also standing by to tie the firelines into the containment lines. The size of total project area is 3,400 acres.

Bender said that the Forest Service crews were taking advantage of this week’s cool weather conditions to get additional burning done before warm weather returns over the weekend.

“The goal for the next couple of days is to accomplish as much as we can under these favorable conditions and be in a really good place,” Bender told the Times-News.

In a statement released Wednesday by the Sawtooth National Forest, the fire is helping meet habitat goals.

“This strategy not only reduces the threat of future large wildfires but will encourage healthy regeneration of the vegetation, particularly in aspen and native grasses, for mule deer, elk, and moose habitat,” the statement said.

For the safety of firefighters and the public, the Sawtooth National Forest has enacted an area, road, and trail closure in the vicinity of the Black Mountain Fire. A map and full description of the closure can be found online at the Sawtooth National Forest’s Facebook page, or at www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd1134875.pdf.