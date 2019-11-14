A community affair: Friday night lights

TWIN FALLS — Friday nights in autumn are special.

Fans might gather to watch their high school sports teams compete on any given day throughout the week, but there is a different feel once football games come around.

Unlike other sports, a school only gets to roll its football team out onto the field to play another team once per week. The combined planning, preparation and practice for a game takes the entire week. All of the hard work then rolls out over the span of a few hours.

The scene is similar at every high school with a football team as Friday afternoon turns into Friday evening. As players get dressed and padded in the uniforms they only get to don a precious few times throughout the year, fans start filing into the stadium.

Depending on the time of year, the feeling of the crowd will be different.

The first couple weeks of the season bring sweltering heat, but as the weeks unfold, bone-chilling cold sets in. The fans who so eagerly took to the stands for the first few games of the year might opt to stay in their heated cars a few minutes longer before braving the chilly, windy air on their way into the stadium.

But no matter the season or the weather, it’s apparent to an onlooker that Friday football games are a community affair. Fans of all ages show up. Babies in strollers, elementary school kids playing their own game of football in the corner of the stadium, high-schoolers watching their classmates compete, and parents all focus their attention on the 100-yard field of grass in front of them.

The smell of popcorn and freshly grilled hamburgers hangs heavily in the cool, fall air as music from the pep band competes with the grunts and cheers of the players getting hyped up to play one of the most physically-taxing sports on the planet.

The crowd itself is a sight to behold. Each school’s fans are identified by the distinctive colors they wear, which match the uniforms of their team on the field.

The sheer rarity of high school football games means that every play of each fall Friday is meaningful to the overall season for a team. One loss could change the course of a playoff run, while a win can breathe new life back into a season.

The same rarity affects the atmosphere around a game. Whole communities come together to watch games. A town has only four or five chances to watch their team play at home, luring fans to come out in full force whenever the opportunity presents itself.

The 2019 high school football season in the Magic Valley brought several interesting storylines to the field.

New head coaches took over the programs of Wendell, Filer, Wood River, Oakley, Declo, Glenns Ferry and Hagerman. Some sought to keep longstanding traditions going while others looked to rebuild with their own culture.

Three teams — Declo, Valley and Carey — looked to defend their state titles from a year ago. Two of them played the teams they beat for the championship last year in the regular season, but they lost the rematch in 2019.

Canyon Ridge beat Twin Falls for just the second time in school history to earn its first win of the season. They went on to land in the playoffs after winning just one game last year.

All-state quarterback and Eastern Washington commit Shane Jennings from Gooding shattered several school records and tore down opposing defenses all year.

But for every one of these on-the-field stories, there are countless others to be found on a typical fall Friday. Every aspect of the end-of-week atmosphere contributes to the experience, and each one of these tales, both on the field and off, contributes to the rich fabric of the affair.

From players to fans to cheerleaders to pep bands to student managers, a lot more goes into the scene surrounding Friday night lights than teams tackling each other and scoring touchdowns.

These details are what make covering high school football games such a rewarding experience for me. Each high school sport has its own unique charm, but in my opinion, it’s hard to beat high school football.

While I’m busy watching and dissecting the game, keeping stats and interviewing coaches and players, our photographers are hard at work capturing the scene that so many people come together to celebrate. They made it a point this season capture not only the hard hits and big plays, but also the details outside of the white lines, striving to offer the complete spectacle that is a high school football game.

I hope that you will take some time to appreciate their work. They have compiled their best photos from this year here. Enjoy.

