A community affair: Friday night lights

The sun sets behind the stands as Kimberly faces off against Gooding on Oct. 25 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. This was the final game of the regular season for both teams and acted as the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship, which Gooding won 14-8.
Valley running back Julian Rocha tries to outrun Glenns Ferry defensive end Bradley Christensen on Oct. 4 at Valley High School in Hazelton. Glenns Ferry beat Valley — the defending state champions and fourth-ranked team in Class 1A Division I — by a score of 36-28. Rocha rushed for 212 yards in the game, but Glenns Ferry forced two late turnovers to come away with the win. 'They played harder tonight than they have all year,' Glenns Ferry coach Lonnie Funkhouser said of his team after the game.
Hagerman's Codey McCrorey carries the ball while Hansen's Jonathan Camarillo tries to strip the ball during their game Oct. 4 at Hagerman High School. The Hagerman Pirates picked up their second win of the season beating the Huskies 52-26, and it was also first-year head coach Nic Jayo's second career win.
Lighthouse Christian's Steven Tanguy reacts after a tackle against Carey during their game Sept. 13 at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls. Lighthouse Christian shut out the 1A D-II defending state champions 32-0 on homecoming. 'We were ready,' Lighthouse Christian coach Cory Holloway said. 'We had a good game plan.'
Lighthouse Christian's Tacen Giles, 6, plays catch before the Lions take on Carey Sept. 13 at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls. With the help of a fired-up crowd, the Lions would go on to beat the defending state champions 32-0.
Jerome fans cheer on the Tigers during their game Oct. 18 at Twin Falls High School. Jerome clinched the Great Basin West Pod while defeating Twin Falls 33-3. 'Go to your fans,' Head Coach Sid Gambles told his players after the game, who gleefully followed his orders and ran to the large contingent of Jerome fans who had made the trip to Twin Falls for the Battle of the Bridge game to soak in the victory. The win set Jerome up to host its first playoff game in more than two decades, where it went on to defeat Hillcrest, the defending state champion, 41-34.
Gooding student Ellie Stockham cheers on her team as they plays against Fruitland Sept. 6 at Gooding High School. The Senators defeated Fruitland 34-7 with a coordinated ground attack. They piled up 466 yards on the ground, including 200 from quarterback Shane Jennings and 178 from running back Jonathon Carpenter. Gooding lost to Fruitland each of the past five straight seasons before this matchup.
Jerome's Shayler Bingham pulls in a catch against Twin Falls' Haylen Walker during their game Oct. 18 at Twin Falls High School. Jerome would beat Twin Falls 33-3 and end an 18-year spurt of not winning a game in Bruin territory. 'We’ve talked about ending a lot of streaks,' Jerome Head Coach Sid Gambles said after the game. 'Last year we lost a lot of close games. We hadn’t won over here since 2001. We didn’t talk about that until right before the game.'
Captains from Carey and Lighthouse Christian teams watch the coin flip Sept. 13 at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls. Lighthouse Christian would go on to win the game 32-0. Carey beat Lighthouse Christian in the state title game in 2018, and Lighthouse Christian got revenge in the rematch.
Lighthouse Christian's Chance Gaskill (32) brings down Carey's Tristan Harshbarger (25) during their game Sept. 13 at Lighthouse Christian in Twin Falls. Carey would drive the ball into the red zone in the waning seconds of the game but the Lions would go on to secure the shutout. 'We had to stay in our places and know where they were going all the time,' Gaskill said. 'We had to do our jobs.'
Kimberly Head Coach Rich Bishop talks to his team during halftime at his team's game against Gooding on Oct. 25 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Gooding defeated Kimberly 14-8 in the final game of the regular season to win the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference championship.
Butch the Bulldog interacts with young fans during the game against Gooding on Oct. 25 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Kimberly is one of seven schools in the state of Idaho with the Bulldog mascot.
Canyon Ridge running back Bam Kondracki is tackled by Twin Falls junior Adrian Guzman in front of a giant American flag Sept. 27 during the annual Service Bowl at Twin Falls High School in Twin Falls. Canyon Ridge went on to win 21-14, the Riverhawks' first victory of the year and only their second win over their crosstown rival since Canyon Ridge opened in 2009.
Richard Flameling grills hot dogs to sell for the concession stand Oct. 25 at Kimberly High School in Kimberly. Kimberly later lost to Gooding 14-8 that night to end the regular season.
Hagerman's Kyta Sellers stunts during a game timeout against Hansen on Oct. 4 at Hagerman High School. Hagerman moved to 2-4 on the year after beating Hansen 52-26.
Fans might gather to watch their high school sports teams compete on any given day throughout the week, but there is a different feel once football games come around.
Unlike other sports, a school only gets to roll its football team out onto the field to play another team once per week. The combined planning, preparation and practice for a game takes the entire week. All of the hard work then rolls out over the span of a few hours.
The scene is similar at every high school with a football team as Friday afternoon turns into Friday evening. As players get dressed and padded in the uniforms they only get to don a precious few times throughout the year, fans start filing into the stadium.
Depending on the time of year, the feeling of the crowd will be different.
The first couple weeks of the season bring sweltering heat, but as the weeks unfold, bone-chilling cold sets in. The fans who so eagerly took to the stands for the first few games of the year might opt to stay in their heated cars a few minutes longer before braving the chilly, windy air on their way into the stadium.
But no matter the season or the weather, it’s apparent to an onlooker that Friday football games are a community affair. Fans of all ages show up. Babies in strollers, elementary school kids playing their own game of football in the corner of the stadium, high-schoolers watching their classmates compete, and parents all focus their attention on the 100-yard field of grass in front of them.
The smell of popcorn and freshly grilled hamburgers hangs heavily in the cool, fall air as music from the pep band competes with the grunts and cheers of the players getting hyped up to play one of the most physically-taxing sports on the planet.
The crowd itself is a sight to behold. Each school’s fans are identified by the distinctive colors they wear, which match the uniforms of their team on the field.
The sheer rarity of high school football games means that every play of each fall Friday is meaningful to the overall season for a team. One loss could change the course of a playoff run, while a win can breathe new life back into a season.
The same rarity affects the atmosphere around a game. Whole communities come together to watch games. A town has only four or five chances to watch their team play at home, luring fans to come out in full force whenever the opportunity presents itself.
The 2019 high school football season in the Magic Valley brought several interesting storylines to the field.
New head coaches took over the programs of Wendell, Filer, Wood River, Oakley, Declo, Glenns Ferry and Hagerman. Some sought to keep longstanding traditions going while others looked to rebuild with their own culture.
Three teams — Declo, Valley and Carey — looked to defend their state titles from a year ago. Two of them played the teams they beat for the championship last year in the regular season, but they lost the rematch in 2019.
Canyon Ridge beat Twin Falls for just the second time in school history to earn its first win of the season. They went on to land in the playoffs after winning just one game last year.
All-state quarterback and Eastern Washington commit Shane Jennings from Gooding shattered several school records and tore down opposing defenses all year.
But for every one of these on-the-field stories, there are countless others to be found on a typical fall Friday. Every aspect of the end-of-week atmosphere contributes to the experience, and each one of these tales, both on the field and off, contributes to the rich fabric of the affair.
From players to fans to cheerleaders to pep bands to student managers, a lot more goes into the scene surrounding Friday night lights than teams tackling each other and scoring touchdowns.
These details are what make covering high school football games such a rewarding experience for me. Each high school sport has its own unique charm, but in my opinion, it’s hard to beat high school football.
While I’m busy watching and dissecting the game, keeping stats and interviewing coaches and players, our photographers are hard at work capturing the scene that so many people come together to celebrate. They made it a point this season capture not only the hard hits and big plays, but also the details outside of the white lines, striving to offer the complete spectacle that is a high school football game.
I hope that you will take some time to appreciate their work. They have compiled their best photos from this year here. Enjoy.
