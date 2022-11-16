A chapter closes for Carey football

CAREY — A local coach peers at a full trophy case and reminisces as his legacy comes to a close at Carey High School. Lane Kirkland announced his retirement from coaching varsity football after 22 years. He leaves behind a long list of achievements.

Kirkland became Carey's Head Coach in 2000 after taking over for his father, Heber. Heber coached 41 seasons and left an impressive record. Kirkland's passion for football started at a young age when he played for his father.

His desire to coach wasn’t solely driven by the success of his father but more by his own motivations to sustain the football program and build.

“Success of any organization is organization itself and having goals,” Kirkland said. “And staying committed to those goals.”

Kirkland stood true to his word. His home game record is 99-14. He finished 194-43. He has 15 state trophies, the most recent being a 2018 1A D2 Championship.

“He has done some great things,” Athletic director LeeJay Cook said. “He has consistency and dedication. He includes everyone and makes freshman students want to return next season.”

Kirkland connected with students through communication and encouragement. He stayed involved and followed up with player's progress. He looked outside the box to create a well-rounded conditioning program for the football team.

Kirkland devoted around 1000 hours a year to the football program. He reviewed tapes, planned events and kept the players organized.

He enjoyed winning but his career encompasses more than the trophy case. He made football a community event in Carey. He organized punt, pass and kick events and hosted rib dinners that drew crowds upwards to 1000.

Kirkland finished his 2022 season in the state semifinal matchup against Oakley. It was an emotional finish walking off the field and delivering his final speech. He expressed his appreciation for the game and the commitment of his players.

“We don’t always get what we want, but we fight hard. We can learn more from a loss than a win,” Kirkland said.

He will continue teaching history and devote time to the junior varsity football program. His primary focus will be on family. He has been married to his wife, Christina, for 30 years. He has six children and five grandchildren.

Kirkland’s departure leaves some big shoes to fill, Cook said.