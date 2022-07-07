 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

A chance to say 'thank you' at Back the Blue

  • 0
Back the Blue in 2022

Supporter Rick Henson attends the Back the Blue event held in 2021 at Twin Falls City Park.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — A collection of events is lined up at City Park on Friday night to keep the whole family entertained.

Community members are invited to come out to the Back the Blue event at 6 p.m., with family music and entertainment to follow.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said Back the Blue is a chance for the community to show appreciation for members of law enforcement.

“We want every officer in the country — if they want — to come to that and let our community appreciate them and say, ‘Thank you,’” Johnson said.

Johnson said the law enforcement profession can sometimes suffer from low morale and that community appreciation can give officers a mental boost.

“I did it for 32 years,” Johnson said, “And reading the news stories and things like that, it’s easy to get bogged down in some of the mire. Having our community come out and show that appreciation is hugely beneficial from a mental standpoint.”

People are also reading…

After the ceremony is done, the Heath Clark band will provide entertainment until 8 p.m. Food trucks will be available for anyone looking for a bite to eat.

And, at 9 p.m., the city of Twin Falls is having family movie night, projected at the Bandshell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burley businesses save fireworks show

Burley businesses save fireworks show

A group of businesses stepped up Friday to donate enough money for Burley's fireworks show — after a glitch in the supply chain delayed the city’s fireworks order.

Watch Now: Related Video

These adorable pandas are celebrating their birthday at their home in Mexico

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News