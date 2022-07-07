A chance to say 'thank you' at Back the Blue

TWIN FALLS — A collection of events is lined up at City Park on Friday night to keep the whole family entertained.

Community members are invited to come out to the Back the Blue event at 6 p.m., with family music and entertainment to follow.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Jack Johnson said Back the Blue is a chance for the community to show appreciation for members of law enforcement.

“We want every officer in the country — if they want — to come to that and let our community appreciate them and say, ‘Thank you,’” Johnson said.

Johnson said the law enforcement profession can sometimes suffer from low morale and that community appreciation can give officers a mental boost.

“I did it for 32 years,” Johnson said, “And reading the news stories and things like that, it’s easy to get bogged down in some of the mire. Having our community come out and show that appreciation is hugely beneficial from a mental standpoint.”

After the ceremony is done, the Heath Clark band will provide entertainment until 8 p.m. Food trucks will be available for anyone looking for a bite to eat.

And, at 9 p.m., the city of Twin Falls is having family movie night, projected at the Bandshell.

