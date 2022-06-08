 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A cemetery tour and 3 homes added to Oakley Historic Home Tour day

OAKLEY

After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Oakley Historic Home Tour returns this month with a new feature.

In conjunction with the Oakley Valley Historical Association’s home tour, the Oakley Valley Arts Council will present a walking tour of the Oakley Cemetery.

The cemetery tour will feature actors taking on the roles of historic settlers who made Oakley and the surrounding valley what it is today — some of whom will played by their descendants.

The cemetery tour, led by OVAC hosts, will include graves of county commissioners, a senator, business owners, committee members, a champion bronc rider, a sheepherder, a midwife, an early set designer and director, and a woman settler.

“It will be fun and we’re praying for good weather,” arts council board member Jan Davis told the Times-News.

Both events will be held Saturday, June 18, in Oakley. Proceeds from the historic home tour go to maintaining the all-volunteer Oakley Valley Historical Museum and other museum projects. The cemetery tour will benefit the Howells Opera House, which is closed due to its collapsing ceiling.

Sagging ceiling

The ceiling at Howells Opera House is sagging and in need of repairs. The issues have temporarily closed the theater.

The opera house will remain closed until the ceiling truss and restoration project is completed.

The museum will donate some of its proceeds to the arts council this year to fix the ceiling, historical association member Marge Woodhouse said.

Oakley museum quilt

A 1906 crazy quilt sown by Marion resident Esther Frost hangs near Frost’s portrait June 6 at the Oakley Valley Historical Museum.

The Oakley Historic Home Tour, featuring seven homes and the historical museum on West Main Street near Center, is self-guided. A map will be provided.

“We encourage people to come early because the homes close at 3 p.m.,” Woodhouse said.

The home tour will start at the old village office, which is the yellow brick building west of the city park. Tickets for both events can be purchased there.

Keeping Oakley ‘true to the history’

Two of the homes on the tour — Kevin and Anna Lee Halverson’s home at 150 W. Main St. and Wayne and Heather Pulsipher’s’ home at 335 W. College St. — are new this year and both have been renovated.

In addition, Matt and Krista Sager’s home at 190 S. Day St. has been completely transformed since it was last featured,” Woodhouse said.

The Pulsiphers, who have owned their four-bedroom, three-bath house for four years, undertook a year-long renovation of their two-story colonial home while adding an extra 1,000 square feet.

The home was built around 1900 or maybe a little earlier, Heather Pulsipher said.

Heather Pulsipher

Heather Pulsipher talks about a board dated 1891 that was found inside the walls of their home when she and her husband Wayne renovated their colonial-style house. Their home will be open for the first time to the public during the Oakley Historic Home Tour on June 18.
Old photo

An old photograph of the Pulsipher home shows a tree on the left that still stands.

“There are not a lot of clear records. But, we found a board inside a wall that says 1891,” she said.

They decided to open their home to the public to share part of Oakley’s rich history.

“It’s fun to hear people tell stories about who lived here,” she said.

While upgrading, “we really tried to keep it true to the history,” Pulsipher said.

Want to go?

The Oakley Historic Home Tour is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 18, and benefits the Oakley Valley Historical Museum. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for students.

The Oakley Historic Cemetery Tour, presented by Oakley Valley Arts Council, benefits the Howell Opera House ceiling project. The tour will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

Tickets for both events can be purchased from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the city office. For more information call 208-862-3495 or 208-862-ARTS.

