A blight in the Magic Valley: Substance abuse reaching epidemic proportions

Arrests by drug type in Twin Falls County

Below is a rundown of arrests from Aug. 1, 2018, through July 31 made by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office.

Misdemeanors:

Marijuana — 72

Paraphernalia — 88

Felonies:

Methamphetamine — 40

Heroin — 7

Pills (type not listed) — 1

Mushrooms — 2

Ecstasy — 1

Trafficking — 4

Total arrests/citations — 215*

Total cases — 91*

* Each case may include more than one citation depending on the number of people and offenses involved.