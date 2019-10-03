A blight in the Magic Valley: Substance abuse reaching epidemic proportions

TWIN FALLS — Ed Olivas had been clean and sober for 14 years before a leg injury caused him to spiral back into drug use.
“They gave me anything I wanted,” he said of his medical providers during the three years he spent in a wheelchair, in pain, then re-learning how to walk.
When the medications stopped relieving his pain, he moved on to methamphetamine.
In March 2018, Olivas was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He posted bail and signed up with the court compliance program but continued using the illegal, addictive substance. By October, he landed right back in a cell.
After pleading guilty to the drug charge, the Drug Court program accepted him for enrollment in January.
It was a helpful avenue toward recovery.
“Drug Court has helped me tremendously,” Olivas said.
He’d spent nearly five months in jail and came out clean.
But the process was a struggle.
“Being in jail is not easy,” Olivas said. The Twin Falls County Jail is overcrowded, and the treatment options for addicts are limited.
Drug Court, on the other hand, is tied in with the Treatment and Recovery Clinic, or TARC.
Through the Drug Court’s collaboration with vocational rehabilitation programs, Olivas received paid training to earn his Commercial Driver’s License.
He continues to receive one-on-one counseling and is working with his wife and daughter to reunite the family.
Since his release from jail, Olivas has been living at New Hope Transitional Center, where he is employed as night manager. He also drives a truck for an asphalt company. His goal is to earn enough money to find a home large enough for his family.
He attends Drug Court sessions at the Twin Falls County Courthouse every three weeks and is now in Phase 3 of the program. The drug tests and drug treatment continue, and he also regularly attends Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous meetings.
He is invested in the process.
“It takes a lot to turn a person around from drugs,” Olivas said.
He fought hard to get into Drug Court, calling it, “the Cadillac of drug programs.”
Olivas speaks from a long history of substance dependency.
“Drug addiction controlled most of my adult life,” he said. He used alcohol and drugs until getting clean in 2000 at age 40. Afterward, he was in a therapeutic setting for a year.
Before his relapse, he’d been employed as a truck parts salesman. Now, with his CDL, he’s able to work despite the ongoing pain in his leg.
“I always wanted to be a truck driver,” he said.
He has met one major goal he set for himself, and Drug Court has helped him meet others. He sees the important role it plays in his rehabilitation.
“When you first start, it’s scary,” Olivas said. “I’m getting a lot more out of it than being in prison.”
Before each Drug Court session, representatives from vocational rehabilitation, TARC, and the Probation and Parole Office, along with Israel Enriquez, the Drug Court coordinator, and the presiding judge meet to discuss every case.
“That’s a lot of people sitting at a table, going to bat for you,” Olivas said. “That feels good.”
He’s seen some Drug Court participants get placed in handcuffs and led off to jail, or receive sanctions, which are disciplinary measures.
“Drug Court gives them every chance in the world,” he said.
Standing before the judge, being able to report on his progress, means a lot to Olivas.
“It’s nice to get a big pat on the back,” he said.
In April 2020, he will graduate from the program, one he feels has shifted his life positively.
“My health is a lot better,” he said. “My wife says I’m the person I used to be.”
A blight in the Magic Valley
Almost daily, judges utter the charge “Possession of a controlled substance” at the Twin Falls County Courthouse, in the process of arraigning individuals recently arrested, accepting pleas or passing sentence.
The frequency of drug possession and other drug-related crimes, such as trafficking or possession of paraphernalia, is increasing in the Magic Valley.
It’s not just marijuana, either. Methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin use has skyrocketed in the region, with occasional mentions in court documents of LSD or opiates.
“Drug use continues to be an issue throughout the state and Twin Falls,” reads the Citywide Themes section of the Twin Falls, Idaho Healthy Conditions Assessment 2018-2019, a collaborative overview of the area using information gathered from many agencies and studies.
The National Survey on Drug Use and Health, a document being used by Idaho’s Office of Drug Policy Opioid Use and Misuse Workgroup, shows cocaine use in the state increased by 44% between 2010 and 2016. Heroin use increased by 38% among Idahoans for the same period.
Methamphetamine arrests increased by 28% across the state in 2016, data shows.
Concerns about population growth in the area, economic conditions and the absence of wholesome activities are addressed in the Healthy Conditions Assessment report as possible causes for the increase in substance abuse.
At the crossroads
Law enforcement has investigated the origin of drugs in the Magic Valley and found that the drugs do not originate here.
Lt. Robert Boone of the Idaho State Police, Travis DeBie, narcotics detective with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, and Kevin Loosli of the Twin Falls Police Department Special Investigative Unit, frequently collaborate on drug investigations.
DeBie says investigations show that marijuana currently travels to the Twin Falls area from nearby states where it has been legalized for recreational use — mainly Oregon, Washington and Nevada.
Harder drugs — such as methamphetamine, cocaine or heroin — make their way across the border from Mexico, the three officers agreed.
“Superlabs there manufacture it,” Loosli said.
Manufacturers are drawn to the rise in the popularity of heroin.
“The cartels have picked up big on that,” Loosli said.
Heroin addiction often stems from the use of prescription opiates.
“What always follows opiate-based addiction is heroin,” Boone said. “I can guarantee it all started with kids selling pills in high school.”
When prescription pills fail to give a user the desired high, heroin can fulfill that need, he said.
Part of the reason drugs are more accessible in Twin Falls is that it is situated at the crossroads of Interstate 84 and U.S. 93. The officers compared the journey drugs take to a large transportation company.
Large quantities make their way across the Mexico-U.S. border to distribution points such as Phoenix, Las Vegas and Salt Lake City, or to cities in California. Those quantities are then broken up into smaller loads and sent to other locations such as Pocatello and Boise.
A lot can depend on the type of drug as to how it’s transported, Loosli said. FedEx, UPS and the United States Postal Service are used to ship the drugs — scanning processes used on the packages cannot detect drugs.
“The mail’s a popular means,” he said.
Documentation from recent court proceedings indicate cars are often used to bring drugs into the Magic Valley.
In an ongoing U.S. District Court case, confidential informants told investigators that one suspect obtained methamphetamine in California or Nevada, then drove to the Twin Falls area. That suspect was also tracked traveling from Jackpot, Nevada, where another suspect followed him in his car as protection.
“I know that drug traffickers often travel with more than one vehicle during times when they transport large amounts of controlled substances so that one vehicle may transport the drugs while the other vehicle may act as a buffer to law enforcement or assist as necessary,” reads the arresting officer’s affidavit for that case.
Court documents from a case filed in 2016 show how the Drug Enforcement Agency’s Boise office and the Ada County Sheriff’s Office discovered a defendant was driving from San Diego to Boise with significant amounts of meth.
Another defendant from a 2016 case was arrested by the ISP on I-84. He eventually told police he had flown to Texas to pick up the car he’d been driving back to Seattle, which contained two sizable bricks of methamphetamine.
Confidential informants are a vital tool for law enforcement officers seeking drug shipments.
“We rely on people to tell us,” Boone said. “If they see something, suspect something, they should reach out.”
Because drug sales are not conducted openly on the street, that relationship is critical. All three officers confirmed that drug trafficking and use typically take place behind closed doors.
“It’s a subculture,” Loosli said.
Boone stated law enforcement investigations are not as dramatic as they appear on cable television episodes — it’s not as simple as a routine traffic stop.
“The patrol level is the front line to everything criminal,” Loosli said.
A patrol officer stopping a car for a failure to signal or speeding might observe a driver’s nervous behavior, court documents show. Those officers may question the driver or other occupants as to whether anything illegal is in the vehicle.
If suspicion is aroused, the officer will instruct the driver and occupants to exit the vehicle and ask permission to conduct a search. If the driver agrees, and the officer finds illegal drugs, the driver will likely be arrested. If the driver refuses, an officer can obtain a warrant for the search.
Investigations in action
The issue of substance abuse is only one link in the chain. A domino effect of criminal activity is linked to illegal drug use and trafficking.
Violent crimes are quite often drug-related, Boone said.
“Usually, the guns and drugs go together,” Loosli concurred.
DeBie agreed. “Most of our homicides are drug-related.”
Thefts, burglaries, and shoplifting take place because the drug addict needs to support his or her particular addiction, Loosli said.
Investigation into one of those crimes often leads officers to drugs — whether the suspect has them in a pocket, or in a car, or in a drawer at home — according to court documents.
Other investigations may involve various law enforcement agencies across the state, including the Drug Enforcement Administration office in Boise.
“We try to work really close together to put the pieces of the puzzle together,” Loosli said.
Bill Lutzwith the DEA Boise office, lauds the collaboration with Magic Valley investigations.
“We work really close with city and county, and the Idaho State Police Region 4 office in Jerome,” Lutz said.
The Boise-based official noted how regional authorities start the cases at ground level, and the DEA focuses on cases out of the area, out of the state and out of the country.
“That’s where our expertise comes in — targeting organizations at the interstate or inter-country level,” Lutz said.
What can start as a local investigation can quickly extend long distances.
“Invariably, components of those organizations are connected to bigger investigations in other parts of the country,” Lutz said.
During his 10 years with the DEA, Lutz has noticed a change in the drugs coming into the state.
For one, the price of some illegal drugs has dropped dramatically.
“When I got here, a pound of meth might be worth $16,000 to $20,000,” Lutz said. “Now, it’s not uncommon to find it at $4,000 per pound.”
The quality of the drugs has changed, too.
“We are starting to see heroin a lot stronger,” Lutz said.
When it comes to methamphetamine, which is still “king” of the drugs in Idaho, Lutz has observed the purity rise from approximately 70% a decade ago to nearly 97% pure.
“It’s almost not cut at all,” Lutz said.
When law enforcement seizes drugs as part of an investigation or arrest, the agency places them in evidence.
Offenders are later booked into the county jail, where their photos and fingerprints are taken, all personal possessions are confiscated, and they are issued an orange jumpsuit or other prison garb before they are confined to a cell.
After the arrest
In a large room of the Craig T. Bracken Operations Building, a row of tables positioned in the middle of the room is lined with desktop computers. An old-style parking meter stands along one wall.
Twin Falls police officer Matthew Guzman works the night shift. One night, he had just finished dictating a report. He rose and led the way out the door, beneath a rotunda and along a corridor to a lab table, situated under a picture window.
He pointed to a room beyond the glass.
“That’s where the evidence techs work during the day,” Guzman explained.
He identified rows of metal doors against the far wall as lockers. Officers place evidence, including confiscated drugs inside them after they are logged and tagged.
When the lab techs arrive in the morning, they enter the evidence room and remove the packages from the opposite side of the locker and securely store them.
Guzman described the contents of a set of plastic drawers on the lab table: NARK test kits, also known as NIK tests. Each drawer bears stickers describing the types of drugs on which the various kits are used.
Guzman is always careful to pull black latex gloves over his hands. Substances he tests could be laced with fetanyl, he said, which, if absorbed through the skin, can be deadly.
Each kit measures little more than 1 square inch, with colored vials inside a plastic wrapper. When testing the substance, a sample of the drug is placed inside and the ampoule is broken — if the liquid turns a certain color, it confirms the type of drug.
Officers are trained to follow the exact directions on the NARK kit box, to ensure the validity of the test when presented in court, Guzman said.
The ripple effect: Family repercussions
Whatever drug-related charges an individual faces, law enforcement, probation officers and treatment providers agree that families suffer most.
“Such addictions can lead to several consequences not only to the individuals [sic] health, but to the well-being of their family,” reads the Twin Falls’ healthy conditions assessment.
“Often cited, parents being under the influence of drugs fail to take responsible actions, may miss work, perhaps resort to crime and theft to support drug habits, or can be absent for periods of time,” the report continues. “All of these resulting behaviors can be detrimental to the home and family.”
Loosli has noticed as part of his investigations that the foster care system is overwhelmed due to children being removed from their homes when parents are arrested on drug charges.
DeBie witnessed 14 children removed from a single-wide trailer after a drug arrest and another incident where nine children were placed in foster care from a similar incident.
Boone said drug use does not contribute to a balanced lifestyle. When individuals are driven by drug addiction, they may be more concerned with where they will get their next fix rather than caring for their families — and end up living in substandard housing.
“This lifestyle does not afford you the opportunity to keep a job,” he said. If an addict does manage to get clean and sober for a time, the possibility he or she will get back into the addiction is very real.
“It’s a rare situation for someone to truly change,” Boone said. “For me, seeing this valley over the last 30 years, the drug problem is getting worse.”
Loosli summed up the problem.
“No matter how many times I arrest you, what sentence the court gives you or what treatment you receive, it has to be a conscious choice of the individual to change.”
