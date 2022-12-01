A ‘big goal’ and a big gift: PSI buys books for all students at 2 Kimberly schools

KIMBERLY — PSI, the company that handles the majority of garbage removal in many towns across the Magic Valley, has made it possible for every student at two Kimberly schools to purchase a book from the book fair.

The $10,000 donation let almost 1,000 students get a book in early November. The leftover money went to the schools' libraries to increase their circulation.

Sarah Lint is one of the many parents who volunteers time at Stricker Elementary School, helping in the library and with school events. While volunteering at one of the book fairs, Lint saw how many students went away without being able to purchase a book.

Lint's husband works at PSI, and Lint met Wrothing Jackman, the CEO, at a company event. She thanked him for the company's participation in the smaller $500 donations for past book purchases.

"I said, 'But my big goal is to be able to buy a book for every student at the school,'" Lint said. "And he said, 'How much?'"

Lin Gowan is PSI's manager of corporate sales, and has been a local business owner and Rotary Club member.

"We wanted to do something for the Kimberly school district, they are a customer of ours, and we wanted to do something big," Gowan said.

In years past, PSI had made a gift of between $500 to $600 to enable students of a single class to buy books.