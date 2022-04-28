A 2-week closure of intersection in Jerome County starts early next week

SHOSHONE — On Monday, a closure is expected to begin at the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and 100 South that will prevent drivers from accessing the highway from the west side.

This is part of an ongoing widening project, which will transition the highway from two lanes to four to increase mobility and traffic flow in the area.

“Closing 100 South Road at U.S. 93 will allow crews to tie the new roadway alignment into the existing approach,” said Idaho Transportation Department Project Manager Jake Turrittin. “Through traffic on U.S. 93 will not be impacted, but drivers will not be able to turn onto or from the western approach of 100 South Road.”

The closure is expected to be in place for approximately two weeks. An additional closure will be required for the east side of 100 S at a later date.

While crews tie in the new alignment, construction of the new southbound lanes will also continue. Motorists can anticipate minor delays and are encouraged to plan ahead if commuting through the area. Signage will also be in place to safely direct those traveling through the work zone.

Drivers are advised to use caution and watch for workers and heavy equipment entering and exiting the highway.

“This project will improve safety at the U.S. 93 and 100 South intersection for both passenger and commercial vehicles,” Turrittin said. “The end result will be a divided highway similar to what drivers encounter one mile south of this area.”

Idaho Materials and Construction is the prime contractor for this project, which is expected to be completed this fall.

