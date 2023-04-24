The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame honored its newest inductees April 11 during the organization’s 62nd annual banquet in Twin Falls.

This year’s inductees are former Idaho State Veterinarian Dr. Bill Barton; dairy producers John and Barb Brubaker of Buhl; cattle producers LaRay and Janet Easterday of Buhl; cattle producers Gerald and Celia Marchant of Oakley; and dairy producers Steve and Abby Whitesides of Rupert.

Barton

Bill Barton grew up on the Diamond A Ranch in the Three Creek area of southern Idaho and northern Nevada. After graduating from the University of Idaho and Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine, he returned to Idaho and began his career at Rupert Animal Hospital.

In 1991, he and his partner Kelley Chamberlain, DVM, established Donnelly Veterinary Hospital, a mixed animal practice in Donnelly. After 15 years of providing veterinary services to the area, the practice was sold and Barton relocated to Boise.

In late 2006, he joined the Idaho State Department of Agriculture and in 2008 was asked to serve as the State Veterinarian and administrator of the department’s Division of Animal Industries. He retired in 2021 but still interacts with cattle producers throughout the state.

Barton has two children.

Brubaker

John Brubaker grew up in Pennsylvania and took over his father’s dairy operation at age 22. He met and married Barb, and she joined the farm in 1978. Looking for a better opportunity, John and Barb loaded the cows and headed west to Buhl with their four children in 1991.

The couple’s sons, Eric and Michael, joined the operation in 2006, growing the operation from 400 cows to 800 cows. In 2010, John, Barb, Eric and Michael formed a partnership.

John has always felt the need to promote dairy products, and has been doing that for the past 14 years. He has served on the boards of Idaho Dairy Products Commission, Dairy West, Dairy Management Inc. and U.S. Dairy Export Council.

John and Barb have nine grandchildren.

Easterday

LaRay Easterday’s early childhood was in Nebraska. In 1948, the family moved west to Buhl, and operated a cattle and farming operation. He met and married Janet in 1964, and the couple farmed with LaRay’s father for six years.

In 1972, they moved to the Blue Gulch area, taking land out of sagebrush to farm in the family operation, which included LaRay and Janet’s three children. In 1991, LaRay and Janet and son, Randall, bought a couple of farms in the Buhl area and started their own partnership doing custom farming. They also farmed and bought more land and raised feed for their own feedlot.

The family operation has grown into a 4,000 head feedlot. LaRay enjoys staying active in the business and working with Janet and their children and grandchildren.

Marchant

Gerald and Celia Marchant established Marchant Ranch in the Oakley Basin of southcentral Idaho in 1986 after moving from the home place in Summit County Utah.

The ranch generally supports nearly 400 pairs of mostly Limousin-Angus cross cows. In recent years, the family operation implemented an expanded bred heifer program and added Akaushi sires.

The majority of the calves are retained through the finishing phase, then marketed through a DNA verified branded program. Extremely high-quality carcasses have now become the standard, with cattle routinely finishing at 1,400 pounds and grading no lower than 60 percent prime and no higher than 5 percent yield grade 4 or 5.

Most of the farm ground is now under center pivot irrigation systems. Most years, enough hay is grown to feed the cowherd through the winter. Like many ranching operations in the West, the Marchant outfit is dependent on spring and summer grazing on adjacent BLM and Forest Service leases.

Gerald and Celia have six children, 26 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren, and most return home to participate in spring branding.

Whitesides

Steve and Abby Whitesides married in 1978 just after graduating high school. Steve started working for Bailey farms milking cows, and the Whitesides Dairy was borne when he bought 10 cows from his boss.

In 1979, Steve and Abby moved to the farm Steve’s father had homesteaded and milked 30 cows in a flat barn. In a short time, they rented another barn, and the herd grew to 200 head.

The operation steadily grew over the years with the purchase of more land and construction of facilities. It included a partnership with Steve’s brother, Brent, and later Steve’s nephew.

In 2011, the partnership purchased a 2,500 acre pasture dairy farm on the Big Island in Hawaii and milked 1,300 cows, with 1,800 heifers managed by 30 employees. In 2016, the Whitesides built a processing plant in Hawaii. That dairy and processing plant were sold in 2020.

Along the way, Steve’s brother sold his share of the business to his son. Later that son would sell his share to Steve and Abby’s son Dereck, who is now CEO of the company. Steve and Abby’s son-in-law Richard now manages the dairy’s farm operation.

The Whitesides currently milk 6,800 cows with a future capacity of milking 7,500 head along with dry cows and heifers. They are feeding a total of 15,600 head of Holstein and farming 8,300 acres of corn, alfalfa and barley.

Steve and Abby have five children, 13 grandchildren and one on the way.

