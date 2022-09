HANSEN — A local man, hospitalized after being by a pickup truck, has died from his injuries, police said.

The 81-year-old man from Hansen, riding a bicycle on Overland Road, was hit from behind Thursday by a 74-year-old man from Hansen, according to the Idaho State Police.

Both the pickup and bicycle were eastbound.

The man was not wearing a helmet, police said.

The ISP is investigating the crash.