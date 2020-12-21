8 sent to hospitals after head-on crash south of the Hansen Bridge

HANSEN — Four adults and four children were sent to hospitals Monday morning after a head-on collision on Idaho Highway 50 at 3900 North (Addison Avenue East), just south of the Hansen Bridge, the Twin Falls Sheriff's Office says.

A woman driving a Volkswagon Jetta was flown to Eastern Idaho Medical Center in Idaho Falls and her four young passengers were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lori Stewart said in an email.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Another adult driver and two adult passengers in a GMC Yukon were also taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley. Stewart said.

The collision occurred just before 8 a.m. The sheriff's office is investigating.

Return to Magicvalley.com for more information on this developing story.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 2