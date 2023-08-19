With 2023 fiscal budgets expiring Sept. 30, counties all over the Magic Valley are working to finalize budgets before the 2024 fiscal year starts on Oct. 1.

Although some budgets aren’t changing drastically for the next year, other counties are hoping to expand some of their funds such as airport improvements, mental health services for suicide prevention, housing stability and cost-of-living expenses because of inflation.

Magic Valley counties will be holding public hearings in the next few weeks to get opinions and suggestions from the community before finalizing budgets.

Here’s an overview of what each county is prioritizing for the next fiscal year:

Twin Falls County

The proposed 2024 Twin Falls County budget is set at $61.1 million in expenditures.

In a phone call with the Times-News, Commissioner Brent Reinke said he wants to prioritize retention and recruiting, especially in the area of criminal justice and the jail. The budget includes $18.6 million in justice funds.

“We have been having real difficulty retaining staff and recruiting staff,” Reinke said. “We went through the entire budget process and readjusted different areas to try and clear up some available funds.”

The budget also includes $4.6 million in solid waste management and $1.7 million for the county fair.

The Twin Falls County budget will be adopted on Sept. 6. There will be an opportunity for folks to voice their concerns or questions at 6 p.m. Sept. 5, and again at 10 a.m. Sept. 6 at the commissioners’ meeting room at Twin Falls County West, 630 Addison Ave. W., Twin Falls.

Blaine County

Blaine County commissioners have a tentative budget totaling up to $42.4 million in expenditures, including $23.7 million in personnel costs, $16.5 million in maintenance and operation expenses, and $2.1 million in capital expenses.

The proposed budget represents a 4.18% increase over 2023’s $40.7 million, but part of that includes a cost-of-living increase for employees, which commissioners have been hoping to address at the next public hearing. Last year, the commission approved a 9% increase for the cost of living, but none the year before.

Blaine County Commissioner Angenie McCleary said she leans toward a 3% cost-of-living increase. Commissioners Muffy Davis and Lindsay Mollineaux lean toward a 2% increase.

In a phone interview, Davis also said they want to prioritize transportation, organizational development and sustainability.

“We will be paying for an additional $650,000 to help with the expansion of the electric bus facility,” Davis told the Times-News. “That is the cost share match for our portion. If we can raise that cost share match, it will leverage to $4 million transportation funds to help with the expansion.”

Davis said another portion will go toward mental health resources and housing funds for next year’s budget.

Commissioners are urging community engagement before their next public hearing. Their next meeting is at 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 at the Old Blaine County Courthouse, 206 First Ave. S., Hailey.

Camas County

Camas County has set a tentative budget of $5.9 million for the 2024 fiscal year. This budget would include $3.2 million for road and bridge funds.

“Kind of boring over here, but there isn’t anything pressing in the budget,” Camas County Commissioner Travis Kramer told the Times-News. “Usually if we’re trying to work on a project, we try to get outside funding because we do have a very small budget and would like to keep it that way.”

Kramer told the Times-News they have been working on bridge infrastructure for the past few years but that would be solely grant-funded if they go after the project.

Cost-of-living has also been in consideration for this budget but the percentage of increase is still unknown.

“We are looking at a cost-of-living increase but at the same time we have to make sure we don’t break the budget because we also don’t want to cut any benefits from our employees either,” Kramer said.

A public hearing on the budget at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at the commissioners’ office in Fairfield.

The 2023 fiscal budget was set at $3.3 million in expenditures.

Cassia County

Cassia County’s tentative budget is set at $42.3 million for the upcoming fiscal year. This would include approximately $14 million for justice funding and $12 million for physical facilities.

The total budget this year represents a 49% increase from last year’s $28.3 million budget.

In a phone interview, Cassia County Commissioner Kent Searle said the commission has proposed employees a 4.5% salary increase with a $1,500 bonus.

“We had to give the employees a raise, especially with all the inflation,” Searle said.

Searle also said the county had gotten a one-time payment of COVID-19 funds and commissioners have been holding those funds for possibly building more much-needed space.

“This is one-time funds for a one-time project so there wouldn’t be a tax levy. I just really want to emphasize that,” Searle told the Times-News.

“There’s some departments that we feel would be better over there, which would be elections, the treasurer, and would probably be the auditor, the assessor and the recorder.

“These are just thoughts though. There’s nothing concrete yet.”

The public hearing for the Cassia County budget is at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 21 at the courthouse in Burley.

Gooding County

Gooding County’s tentative budget is set at $15.8 million, a slight increase over the $15.5 million budget set for the 2023 fiscal year.

Gooding County Commissioner Mark Bolduc said one of the main focuses is making sure they continue to have the same services they already have.

“We’re limited on the revenue on our budget but yet our expenses are going through the roof like we’re all seeing it — it’s a balancing game,” Bolduc told the Times-News.

Bolduc also said the county is remodeling its courthouse and courtroom, although they are mainly sharing funds with ARPA on this one-time project.

The remodel of the courthouse is about $3 million, which includes new jail beds and an ADA-accessible courtroom.

Gooding County will hold a public hearing to finalize the budget at 10:15 a.m. Aug. 28 at the county building at 145 Seventh Ave. E., Gooding.

Jerome County

Jerome County set a tentative budget of $24 million in expenditures. This includes $1.4 million in airport funds that would rehabilitate the runways, installing guidance systems and more.

Commissioner Ben Crouch told the Times-News they also decided on an 8% cost-of-living increase after inflation after COVID-19.

“We’re trying to keep up with employee wage and try to keep things competitive and keep employees here,” Crouch said.” We want to let employees know that their work is valuable.”

Jerome County is also working on moving the IT Department, the Department of Motor Vehicles and the Treasurer’s office to where the old county jail was in the courthouse, which would cost about $1.5 million.

The Board of County Commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 in the commissioners’ room in the Jerome courthouse.

“We encourage and would love to have community members say their opinions and make suggestions,” Crouch said.

The proposed 2024 budget represents a 14% increase over 2023’s $21 million budget.

Lincoln County

Lincoln County has set a tentative county budget of $7.4 million in expenditures.

Although revenues were down for Lincoln County, they were able to give 3% increases in salaries for cost-of-living. This will keep a reserve of 50% in each account line and have a healthy, safe cash reserve.

One of the things they are also prioritizing this year is the remodeling of their historic courthouse, which has streamlined their budget.

Commissioner Joann Rutler also told the Times-News in an email the importance of the Payment In Lieu of Taxes (PILT) Lincoln County receives every year from the federal government.

“This payment is received because 76.12% of Lincoln County is BLM/federal land and we cannot tax that land,” Rutler said in an email to the Times-News. “Instead, the government pays us for this. If we did not receive this money, a lot of essential services would be compromised.”

Lincoln County will meet at 2 p.m. on Aug. 28 at the First Baptist Church to finalize the budget for the 2024 fiscal year. The fiscal budget last year was set at $4.6 million in expenditures.

Minidoka County

Minidoka County’s proposed budget for the fiscal year is tentatively set for $24.3 million in expenditures. This would include 1.3 million for public assistance and $1.2 million for sanitary landfill.

Commissioner Wayne Schenk told the Times-News they proposed a 5.5% increase in wages for their employees.

Schenk also said they increased funding for software programs. The software programs that they use to run the county and its departments increased in costs, making it 20-30% more expensive.

“We needed to make sure and fund for the software programs. But the other thought that goes into IT funding was that we needed to put money into was protecting our data,” Schenk told the Times-News. “Twin Falls got hacked a few years back and so our IT department was a priority for us in that regard in keeping identities and information hidden.”

Minidoka County will have its final budget hearing at 11 a.m. on Aug. 28 in the commissioners’ meeting room in the Minidoka County Courthouse in Report.

The fiscal budget for 2023 was set at $22 million.

