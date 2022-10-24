7th grade English students write longest run-on sentence in Rupert history

RUPERT — Teaching grammar rules to middle school students can be challenging at times. To make the occasionally dreary lessons on grammar and punctuation more engaging, East Minico Middle School English teacher Emma Van Every invited the 128 students she teaches to do something a bit different.

She challenged them to write the longest run-on sentence they could imagine. The result: They wrote the longest recorded run-on sentence in Rupert history.

The project began on Oct. 20, National Writing Day. Van Every wanted to give inspiration, but rather than giving the students a traditional creative writing assignment, she challenged the 128 students in her five classes to get inventive with words.

"Rather than do a creative writing assignment traditionally, I thought it would be really fun to deconstruct it and do the opposite," Van Every said.

"I've learned that sometimes teaching what something isn't supposed to be, you're teaching them what it is," she said. "If we could do it the wrong way, and they can see why it's wrong, and then we could correct it."

The run-on sentence was written out on strips of paper, and taped end-to-end. All told, the sentence was long enough to make two passes of the East Minico Middle School gymnasium.

When measured, the run-on sentence was 163 feet and three-quarters inches long, and was made up of 1,486 words.

Van Every then transcribed the sentence into a word document covering more than four pages.

The sentence takes more than seven minutes to read out loud.

Rupert City Council member Joel Heward presented a trophy to the 128 seventh-graders, as Principal Greg Durrant, Vice Principal Dustin Heath, as members of the school board looked on.

Van Every is looking into whether a world record for this category exists.

The next lesson Van Every has planned for her classes is to provide red pens to the students and have them edit the run-on sentence to make it grammatically correct.